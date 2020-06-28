Old Kenosha: 1954 heist saw $250k in gems, art, ivory, jade stolen

In what may be the biggest heist in the annuls of Kenosha crime – a quarter of a million dollars worth of highly valued gems, art and collectible items – wasn’t stolen from a museum or jewelry store.
It was taken in 1954 from a mansion occupied by one man: Oscar Ulysses Zerk. That $250,000 would be worth $2.3 million in today’s dollars.
There was a collection of Oriental jade, diamonds, opals, crystallized gold, sterling silver pieces and the largest privately-owned carved ivory collection in America and more.
Back then, Zerk was one of the five richest men in Kenosha County. His three-story, 12 room brick mansion at 7804 Cooper Road reflected a man of his stature.
Inventor of the Zerk fitting
The Austrian-born Zerk held over 300 patents and his inventions were breakthroughs in the textile and automobile industries.
He made his wealth from his inventions, like the Zerk fitting-- that fitting that a grease gun snaps onto to apply lubrication to moving machinery parts. Nearly every automobile and piece of machinery built in the last 90 years has at least one Zerk fitting on it.
Zerk bought Henry S. Cooper’s Dunmovin’ estate in 1940, gutted most of mansion, and rebuilt it to display his art and natural history artifacts.
On the night of Feb. 8, 1954, the 75 year-old eccentric master of the house was upstairs reading in bed before going out to dinner. The domestic employees had gone home for the night.
About 6:30 p.m. three gunmen entered an unlocked side door of the residence and silently made their way to the master bedroom. They rushed in, pinned Zerk, threw a towel over his head, but not before the elderly gent got a good look at them.
He would later describe the trio as all being 35 to 40 years old and about 5 feet, 7 or 8-inches tall. Two wore handkerchief masks and two wore horned-rimmed glasses, the heaviest at 185 pounds.
The burglars tied him with clothesline to a heavy chair. One of the men jammed a gun in his temple, demanding to know where the safe was. Zerk didn’t have one and the men instead focused on a key ring on his dresser. That led to locked closet where a key rack held all the keys to the museum-quality display cases.
Two men started emptying out the treasures, while the third man pulled a pillowcase over Zerk’s head and took the $25 in the old man’s wallet.
Zerk then realized the bandits had done their homework. They knew to look in the linen closet for his late wife’s Siberian mink stole.
The men loaded up Zerk’s gray 1951 Chevrolet and another vehicle and drove into the night. The Chevrolet was found five hours later at Hwys. 31 and 165 (the old Hwy. Q).
The men left the house about 8 p.m. and it took Zerk another 45 minutes to free himself.
FBI takes charge
In the ensuing investigation, Zerk estimated that 500 to 1,000 separate items had been stolen. None of it was insured.
By March 1, part of the loot was recovered in Melrose Park, a suburb of Chicago and the FBI had a man and woman in custody. They were quickly charged with receiving and concealing stolen goods transported in interstate commerce.
Kenosha County Sheriff Marshall Simonsen and William Schmitt, the department’s chief investigator drove Zerk down to see the goods. Zerk did an inventory and determined that half to two-thirds of the items were accounted for.
On March 4, the FBI had another breakthrough: they identified two of the three men who had invaded Zerk’s home. One was Americo DePietto, 39, who was out on $10,000 bond after his arrest in connection with a brutal murder of a cab driver in the summer of 1953. Zerk identified him from photos.
The other was Nick Montos, 38, another Chicagoan on the FBI’s Top Ten list for a robbery in Georgia in 1952. Zerk said it was possible Montos was one of the men who tied him up, but he couldn’t be sure.
DePietto surrendered to the Feds on a prearranged Chicago street corner, but a Chicago grand jury failed to indict him on the cab driver murder charge: five of the witnesses had disappeared.
Knowing some of those involved in the Zerk cased allegedly had Mafia connections, Kenosha District Attorney John Rutchik didn’t want his witness to “disappear”.
Over the months since the robbery, deputies had been stationed at the Zerk mansion to protect the victim/witness. But some politicians were getting their boxer shorts in a bundle, having to fork out the extra funds to protect Zerk.
They had insisted Zerk sleep at the jail as a protective measure. Zerk did so for a while, but by July 1, he was back in his home. Once again squads kept his home under surveillance.
Zerk had another reason to come home: In August he married for the fourth time. He said his marriage to Dorothy Rynders was the loving relationship he had been waiting for.
Zerk testifies
At DePietto’s trial in Kenosha, Zerk testified, identifying him visually and by voice as the man with the chrome-platted revolver that repeated asked him where the safe was on the night of the robbery.
DePietto’s fingerprints were also found on a silver-plated bowl from the robbery.
He was found guilty of assault with intent to rob or murder. Although he had been arrested 26 times in Chicago, the slippery DePietto had never been convicted before. He was sentenced to 1 to 10 years in the Waupan prison.
Montos was captured 10 days after DePietto was found guilty.
In November, DePietto, Montos, Montos’ girlfriend Lila Mae “Doodles” Nail, and Cicero nightclub operator James Mirro were charged with possessing the loot taken in the robbery. The four pled guilty and all went to prison.
Zerk continued to live quietly at his estate until his death on Dec. 8, 1968; Dorothy stayed on there until her death in 1995.
