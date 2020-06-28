Old Kenosha: 1954 heist saw $250k in gems, art, ivory, jade stolen

On the night of Feb. 8, 1954, the 75 year-old eccentric master of the house was upstairs reading in bed before going out to dinner. The domestic employees had gone home for the night.

About 6:30 p.m. three gunmen entered an unlocked side door of the residence and silently made their way to the master bedroom. They rushed in, pinned Zerk, threw a towel over his head, but not before the elderly gent got a good look at them.

He would later describe the trio as all being 35 to 40 years old and about 5 feet, 7 or 8-inches tall. Two wore handkerchief masks and two wore horned-rimmed glasses, the heaviest at 185 pounds.

The burglars tied him with clothesline to a heavy chair. One of the men jammed a gun in his temple, demanding to know where the safe was. Zerk didn’t have one and the men instead focused on a key ring on his dresser. That led to locked closet where a key rack held all the keys to the museum-quality display cases.

Two men started emptying out the treasures, while the third man pulled a pillowcase over Zerk’s head and took the $25 in the old man’s wallet.

Zerk then realized the bandits had done their homework. They knew to look in the linen closet for his late wife’s Siberian mink stole.