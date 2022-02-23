OLD KENOSHA: 92 years ago today; 11 killed, 103 injured in Feb.1930 rail disaster

Every single day, we pass places around the city where history was made.

One of the more tragic locations is the stretch at the 2800 block of Washington Road. While the pylons and crumbling concrete trestle supports for the long defunct North Shore Line stand guard at the spot, you have to use your imagination to see what the site looked like in 1930, when the rails were at the grade level.

It was at this place on the night of Feb. 23, 1930, that the Chicago, North Shore and Milwaukee Railroad’s worst train wreck took place involving two trains, killing 11 people and injuring 103.

At 10:44 p.m. that evening, for Algot Lindquist, 41, and Irene Sand, 37, it was just a pleasant spring-like night as they approached the double set of tracks, heading west. Lindquist was driving his companion to Willowbrook Sanatorium (now the site of Brookside Care Center and Willowbrook Assisted Living), where Sand lived and worked.

The area adjacent to the tracks was rural, at the edge of the city, and as Lindquist’s car approached, the red lighted wig-wag and bell system warned of an approaching train. Stopping 20 feet from

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2