Old Kenosha: A February fishing adventure

“As the lake is often rough at this time of the year, and my stomach (thanks to a party the night before) was in no shape to stand too much bobbing around, we passed up the little 40- and 50-footers and decided on the largest fish tug there, the Marold.”

In truth, the ship was called the Marold II. It was 110 feet long by about 20 feet wide and cut the water easily at high speeds with very little wave-making.

The ship had already survived one disaster after catching fire and sinking. The steel hull was all that was left, and the new owners got it for a song.

They enclosed the entire deck all around with a steel wall about 6 feet high and a steel roof.

“She is not designed for fishing and only does that in the winter months...” wrote LeRoy.

Off to the fishing grounds

The waves were only 4-5 feet high on that day, but the sight of the smaller boats rolling around compared to the smooth even roll of the Marold made LeRoy and Nathan glad they chose the larger boat.

Their destination — the net buoy — was 12 miles out.