OLD KENOSHA: Elizabeth Mosier, first woman letter carrier in Kenosha, shares memories

As we snuggled up warm in our homes this season, we watched the endless delivery trucks parade up and down our streets carrying their treasures … nay, OUR treasures, the ones we planned to give as gifts to our loved ones.

Drivers from Fed-Ex, Amazon, UPS and USPS all dropping off packages on porches, jumping in and out of vehicles. But it is the USPS mail carriers walking their routes in neighborhoods, in bone-rattling wind chills, that have always had my sympathies.

Elizabeth Mosier, 84, of Kenosha, doesn’t have to worry about that anymore. Her days of carrying the mail have long been over.

Last January, the National Association of Letter Carriers Local 574 bestowed life membership in the form of a gold card to her for 50 consecutive years in the local union. It didn’t mention her real status in Kenosha USPS history: she was the city’s first female letter carrier.

Back on her first day on the job, May 3, 1969, entry level carriers were making $2.99 an hour.

“I was out in Forest Park delivering one day early on in my career,” Mosier said, “and a woman came out her front door calling ‘mailman!’ I stopped and turned around. She had a letter for me. It was no big deal, but she was so embarrassed.”

“The thing was, no one knew what to call us.”

Come winter, she got a Post Office issued heavy jacket and there on the breast was stitched “Letter Carrier.”

Tough working environment

Born in Racine, she took the postal exam before she finished high school. She didn’t want work as a clerk behind the counter at the post office because it was a split shift. When she took the test, she asked to be considered for carrier work in Racine, Kenosha, Sturtevant and Union Grove. She interviewed in Union Grove and Kenosha and ended up here.

Six months after Mosier started her job, Diane Tutlewski Fannelli, also from Racine, was hired and the two became fast friends.

“We had a lot of fun some days,” Mosier said.

Before a letter carrier heads out to deliver his or her route, they must get their bundles and put them in delivery order in trays.

That sorting can take some time and that’s when Mosier would get into trouble.

“I have a loud laugh and we’d get to laughing and pretty soon the bosses would come tromping out and tell me ‘Liz, you’re making too much noise, they can hear you in the lobby.’”

Breaking the gender barrier wasn’t easy. Mosier said she didn’t think the bosses wanted her there. And while she got along with the younger workers, she said the old guys didn’t like her working there.

“We were told we had to work as hard as the guys did for the same money,” Mosier said. “That was fine. I thought we girls had to work harder.”

“One time I almost quit. I can’t remember what the reason was, but they got under my skin. So I was cleaning out my locker.” She almost finished when she reversed course. She wasn’t going to let them win.

“I got along with a lot of people, but there were some that really didn’t think a woman belonged in the post office,” she said.

Little dogs her nemesis

During her tenure, Mosier was bit by five dogs, all small breeds.

One house, now demolished that stood in the 5000 block of 22nd Avenue, had a little dog that claimed a territory well beyond the home’s fenced yard. One day it got out, chased Mosier down the sidewalk and bit her in the back of the leg.

Mosier’s story of how exactly it happened must have sounded far-fetched to her supervisor. The next day she demonstrated how it happened to the Postmaster and a representative from the Humane Society. She repeated the manner of her delivery. The dog, in turn, repeated it’s response.

“That little dog could climb that six-foot fence,” Mosier said. “After that the people were told they had to keep that dog inside the house until after the mail was delivered.”

Winter woes

Winter weather can be a harrowing experience for mail carriers. In the winter of 1978-79, the entire state had some of the most prolonged stretches of cold Wisconsin had ever seen. It was in that winter that Mosier had her one on-the-job traffic accident. It happened at the intersection of 56th Street and 13th Avenue.

She was turning north and a taxi came from the south and neither could stop on the icy street.

Mosier recalled one Christmas Eve with minus-70 degree wind-chill temperature as her worst delivery experience. (National Weather Service online data reveals this could have be Dec. 24, 1983 when the high was -2 degrees and the low was -20 degrees.)

“They had taken away our jeeps and some of us had to walk from the post office to the beginning of our routes,” she said, adding for her, it would have been a three-block hike.

She negotiated with her boss and got to use her jeep. In trade, she had to deliver to all the businesses on her route.

One business was closed because the pipes had frozen and many of her customers were surprised to see her.

“To me it was foolish,” Mosier said. “They all could have done without their mail that day.”

End of the line

In the fall of 1992 the Post Office upper management offered an “early out” deal in which employees 55 or older could retire with a full pension. Those younger could also leave, but would take a deduction from their pension for every year they were underage.

Mosier was 55 years old and decided to take the deal. She retired on Oct. 3, 1992 after 23-½ years.

The feisty octogenarian said she wasn’t sorry for working there, and wasn’t sorry for leaving when she did. She had bought a house on a route she delivered and has lived there for 43 years.

Retiring gave her time for hobbies, like gardening. Over the years she has tended the gardens in her yard as well as being instrumental in the nurturing of the Columbus Park Garden, the city’s first Community Garden since it’s inception in 1999.

