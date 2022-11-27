OLD KENOSHA: Family fills in gaps in lives of Kenosha cousins who made 1922 cross-country trek

My writing of last month’s column about the two Kenosha teenage girls who walked to California in 1922 was an experience unlike any other in my life.

I was wrapped up in the research and story and got to put it all on paper while on an extended trip to the southwest. I sat writing about Agnes Boldt and Hazel Jensen making their way through the desert and mountains, and then I would turn towards the window and see exactly the same environment, smell the desert air and knock the sand out of my shoes.

If you missed that column, here’s a recap:

First cousins Agnes and Hazel hit the road in search of adventure in late winter of 1922. Agnes had a letter of introduction from Kenosha Mayor John G. Joachim and the two girls stirred up interest in every city and town they visited.

Dressed in army breeches and shirts, heavy boots and with amply loaded gun belts with holsters, they came in from the dusty roads to sleep in hotels, if they had the cash, or in haylofts or jail cells if they didn’t. (They washed a lot of dishes and did their share of farm work to earn money.)

They took rides in vehicles when offered, but walked at least half the time, managing 25 miles a day.

Newspaper coverage followed them, as this was not normal female behavior.

They made it to Los Angeles on May 2 with much fanfare. The road home took them through Oregon, Idaho, Montana, the Dakotas and Minnesota and rolled back into Kenosha on June 30.

Updated info

Not long after the Old Kenosha column was published, my editor got a letter addressed to me from Rev. Virginia Tredon Eggert, a retired Lutheran minister in Keizer, Ore.

Eggert is a niece of Hazel Jensen Forbes, half of the 1922 traveling duo. She wanted to set some things straight and fill me in on the rest of the story.

Agnes Boldt’s early life was marred with tragedy. She was born in Tronders, Denmark, in 1905, the fifth child of John and Christine Jensen Boldt. When Agnes was 3 years old, her mother and all her older siblings died of tuberculosis.

“In his grief, her father left Agnes with Christine’s parents and disappeared,” wrote Eggert.

Christine's parents, Christian and Cecelie Jensen, didn’t have any younger members of the family to help with raising Agnes. All of Christine’s five siblings had emigrated to Kenosha.

The siblings saved their money to bring their mother and Agnes here. Instead, their father came.

“He soon went back to Denmark because ‘women were uppity in America,’” wrote Eggert.

The siblings saved their money again and successfully brought Cecelie and little Agnes here to stay with aunt and uncle Lizzie and Nick Erickson.

Later they lived with uncle and aunt Elis Anton and Emma Larsen Jensen in a house next to the Anderson estate on what was then 67th Place, east off Third Avenue in Kenosha.

Lakefront property

How Elis and Emma ended up with such a prestigious lakefront home is a bit of a family legend. The story is that Elis won five lakefront lots gambling, either in a card game or horse race.

He built a small house on one of the lots (even forging his own square nails) and worked as a gardener for the wealthy Anderson family, as well as the City of Kenosha.

Elis and Emma had nine children of their own, including their fifth born child, Hazel. So the two cousins Agnes and Hazel lived together for part of their childhood. By 1922, Hazel was the oldest child living at home.

Eggert said her mother told her that when the two girls finished school, Elis kicked them out of the house. Elis was a bit cantankerous and “allowed” all his children to finish high school before evicting them.

But that doesn’t seem to be the case with Hazel. She wasn’t studious as his other girls, and Agnes wasn’t his child. They both were out on their own at age 16, at least a full semester before they would have graduated high school.

That’s when Hazel, not Agnes, went to work at Kemper Hall School for Girls.

The girls had some other cousins that were deputy sheriffs. “That is how they got the intro to the mayor and their ‘good character’ documents,” Eggert wrote.

The girls’ great aunt Helen lived in Los Angeles and their aunt Nellie and uncle Bill lived in Portland, both stops on their whirlwind tour.

Their later lives

Agnes liked her trips to the southwest so much she moved to California, where she met John Sedler. They married in 1931 and in the 1950s moved to Phoenix. They were childless. Agnes died in 1985.

Hazel stayed in southeast Wisconsin and married Walter G. Forbes in 1925; they had two children, Donald and Jean. She died in 1993.

The Jensen women seemed to be a lively bunch. Every Halloween season some 25 to 30 of them would gather for a costume party.

In the 1930s, Hazel and Walter lived on Sheridan Road, next to Green Ridge Cemetery and one year they hosted the infamous costume party, complete with a bonfire to roast wieners, in the Forbes’ back yard.

All of the women were to dress up as ghosts and make their way to the bonfire. But before long the sheriff appeared. Someone had called his office to report that the Ku Klux Klan was meeting out by the cemetery!

(With due reflection, the Klan was meeting in Kenosha County the previous decade and was cause for alarm.)

Thanks to Rev. Eggert for the correct details and wonderful family lore.