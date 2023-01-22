OLD KENOSHA: First called 'shacks" or shanties," portable classrooms were used in Kenosha for 100 years

If you attended school in the Kenosha Unified School District, it’s possible that one or more of your family members attended school in a portable classroom on their school grounds.
The role of these “portables” in Kenosha’s education system was vital to ease overcrowding at area schools. Portable classrooms – whether made by carpenters or prefabricated in a factory – were in use every decade in the district since before World War One.
Kenosha’s Mary D. Bradford, the first woman in Wisconsin to serve as superintendent of schools, was in her third year of that position in 1913 when she recommended the use of portable classrooms for the 1913-14 school year in elementary schools.
Bradford pointed to success stories in Milwaukee, St. Louis and Gary with their school districts using the strategy.
A Kenosha News reporter amusingly described the portable buildings as “emergency style of architecture”. They cost about $850 furnished, could seat 40 students and had heat and ventilation.
People are also reading…
They were cheaper than renting space for schoolchildren in buildings around town, which the board had been doing in previous years.
Durkee, Bain the first
The school board agreed to the venture and on Oct. 13, 1913, portables at Durkee and Bain welcomed their first students. (Things were changing fast: only a year earlier, those schools plus Frank School were the first school buildings to get electricity.)
That year, Durkee Elementary had an enrollment of 600 students, 200 over capacity.
It was a good move, as it was discovered an estimated 100 to 500 children didn’t get counted in that year’s school census.
Where did they all come from? Most of them were immigrants. The community needed their parents with sturdy backs and strong hands to work in local factories. From 1890 to 1930, Kenosha’s population doubled every decade.
While portables helped the situation, there were parents and community members opposed to portable classrooms. They referred to them as “shanties” or “shacks.”
The following school year, local schools were overflowing with kids. Students attended classes in basement rooms, halls and cloakrooms.
Five more portables were put into use at Durkee, Bain, Frank, Columbus and Gillett schools and still there was talk of split shifts for elementary students.
By 1916 there were a total of 16 portables for eight school sites. The student population in the district jumped from 4,000 in 1916 to 10,969 in 1925.
Continuation School built portables
During the 1920s, some of the portables were made by Kenosha students in the Continuation School, forerunner of our Vocational School. (Kenosha’s Vocational School was the basis for the Kenosha Technical Institute, which later became Gateway College.)
The carpentry class built five portables while the cabinet-making class built desks, filing cases, tables and other furniture.
In at least one case, portable classrooms were used on-site before the actual school was built!
Students in four portables attended classes on Salem Avenue (Roosevelt Road) in 1925 and then watched as Roosevelt School took shape. Roosevelt School opened it’s doors in 1928.
When Lincoln Junior High School, the district’s first middle school, opened in the fall of 1930, the seventh-, and eighth-grade children were transferred there from the elementary schools.
That solved the space crunch at Lincoln Elementary across the street and its portables were transferred to other schools. Later, use of portable classrooms expanded to the junior high schools.
The need for portable classrooms began to dwindle in the 1930s. The School Board let the Vocational School move one from Frank School to its campus. In 1940 a model railroad builder’s club was able to rent a portable.
That same year, two public auctions were held to sell some portable classrooms including a double-wide portable. One of the remaining portables was commissioned to serve as a community center.
School campuses sporting portables began to dwindle and there are few mention of them in the Kenosha Evening News in the late 1940s. By 1951 only six portables were left.
Then the Baby Boomers descended on the school system.
By 1960, there were a dozen portables in use, but the trend was to build new elementary schools like Vernon, Harvey, Strange, Bose, and Jeffery for the large influx of students. Again, portables were phased out.
In the late 1980s, portables slowly made their way back into district use, this time in prefab form. They sat in schoolyards well into the 21st century.
It was it wasn’t until the 2011-12 school year that KUSD was portable classroom free.