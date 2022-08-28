OLD KENOSHA: Hunting for clues to old plate glass negatives found in Twin Lakes

Buried treasure. Is it gold doubloons, gems, and jewelry?

It’s not usually glass.

But that’s what’ was found in a pile of old glass plate photo negatives discovered in Twin Lakes inside a crawlspace within a crawlspace of the old Lake Mary Resort in the spring of 2001 during the building’s demolition.

Mike Yoder, who was working on the demolition dragged out a wooden box with a large number of three-inch by five-inch glass plate negatives. Knowing I love a good mystery, he gave them to me.

The old Lake Mary Resort was located on Lance Drive, just west of Lance Park on the south side of the road. Today, a condominium complex of the same name takes it place.

Glass plate what?

In a world that relies on digital photography, it may be time for a quick review of old school photography.

In the recent past, when you got a roll of conventional film developed, it came with a strip of negatives along with the prints. Glass plate negatives predate those film negatives and in theory, they work the same.

The glass plates are approximately 1/8” thick, coated on one side with emulsion made of gelatin and metallic silver. They were made to use with the older box cameras, the kind they used before photographer/inventor George Eastman made film photography the new technology in 1888.

Eastman marketed revamped box cameras pre-loaded with enough film for 100 exposures; the camera was small enough to be hand-held. It was $25 and another $10 to have the film developed. That would be well over $1,000 in 1890 money.

So many hobbyists hung on to their old equipment and kept using it.

A glass plate box camera photographer used a tripod. They would slip a glass plate into the back of the box camera and expose the plate by removing the lens cap.

Clues to the mystery

About 40 of the plates found in the crate were in good shape — good enough to get a print from. Time and the elements damaged the other plates beyond use.

The images seen here, with the exception of one, were “cleaned up” with a computer program.

I had help back than from Greg Saucerman, author of “The 1994 Summer Enchantment=A History of Twin Lakes,” who examined them and came up with some solid speculations.

The first tip was from an image of a lake with a fisherman in a boat that had “Twin Lakes” scratched into the emulsion, a common way to label pictures.

Saucerman thought the plates that were salvaged were not of Lake Mary Resort or any of its predecessors on the site, but were taken at another resort.

One badly damaged plate showed a large resort with the sign on it that reads “Schwardt.”

William and Margaret Schwardt came to Twin Lakes from Chicago in the early 1900s and purchased the Ackerman Hotel.

Saucerman wrote in his book: “After renovating and reopening the Ackerman, he (William Schwardt) sold it and erected a resort in 1914 on the northeast side of Lake Mary, known as Schwardt’s Resort. The hotel itself was a long, two-story building with rooms upstairs and a dining room and bar with a dance floor downstairs.

The resort also had cottages and boasted a beach complete with shade trees, wooden swings and a long pier for swimming … It’s said that the barroom was a showplace in the early 1900s.”

After passing through a number of hands and name changes, Schwardt’s Resort eventually became the Edgewater Beach Hotel. In 1980, it was knocked down to make room for the Edgewater Beach Condominiums on South Lake Avenue.

The Schwardt family built a home on the Hilltop Motel property and in 1922 built the Schwardt’s ice cream parlor to accommodate thirsty patrons from the Twin Lakes Ballroom across the street. Today the building houses the Corner Kitchen Restaurant.

Of course, without talking to the photographer or another substantial source, we can’t be absolutely sure of our findings.

In 2005, I spoke with Bob E. Livingston, who was chairman of the Twin Lakes Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District Steering Committee. He recalled seeing many of those plates during the demolition of the building.

“There were piles and piles of them laying in the bottom of that building,” Livingston said, adding that it wasn’t until he picked up a broken one in the dirt later that he realized what they were. “Hundreds of those plates must have been destroyed by the earth-moving machinery.”

Some treasures are lost forever.