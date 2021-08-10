OLD KENOSHA: Kenosha, Racine business tycoons Simmons, Johnson are neighbors forever in Green Ridge Cemetery

Zalmon Simmons and Samuel Curtis Johnson Sr. were philanthropic leaders of a magnitude seldom seen in small Midwestern cities.
Simmons founded the Simmons Co., maker of mattresses and furniture in Kenosha, while Johnson founded S.C. Johnson (commonly known as “Johnson Wax”) in Racine.
While Simmons took the wheel, guiding our city with a multitude of projects, Johnson’s approach was to give 10 percent of his income toward civic improvements in Racine.
Johnson created a legacy of giving and molded S.C. Johnson into the socially conscious corporation it is today.
Simmons and Johnson knew each other personally, too. Simmons was five years Johnson’s senior. Their children were friends as young adults.
It’s where these two industrial founders ended up — buried in family plots a mere 25 yards apart — that adds a twist to their story.
Many people are surprised when they find out the final resting place of Johnson is Kenosha’s Green Ridge Cemetery. After all, the business icon certainly has stronger ties to our neighbor to the north.
Graveyard mystery
How did Johnson come to be buried here in Kenosha — and not in Racine?
Johnson and his family lived in Kenosha for about 20 years during the Civil War period.
The Johnson family plot contains six family member: his father, Phineas Miller Johnson, was the first to be buried there in 1876.
Phineas was born in Massachusetts and married Orra Ann Collins. Samuel Johnson, who was born on Dec. 24, 1833, in Ohio, was one of their 13 children.
Phineas was the wandering sort, whose pioneer spirit could not be contained. The family’s prairie schooner wagon got little rest.
He took his family to Michigan in 1835. Years later, Samuel Johnson would recall crossing the Maumee River in Ohio. His father misjudged the water’s depth, and the family had to unpack all of their clothing to dry it out. He also told of the family dog Towser tussling with wild boars in Michigan.
A year later, the Johnsons moved to Chicago, where they had a hardware store on Randolph Street, not far from Fort Dearborn.
Moving on
Still, Phineas Johnson wasn’t satisfied, subsequently taking the family to Kishwaukee, Ill., and Elkhorn and Grafton in Wisconsin, before leaving them behind to seek his fortune in the 1849 Gold Rush.
Samuel Johnson worked as an office boy in Milwaukee in the Milwaukee & La Crosse Railroad Company.
He came to Kenosha in 1858 to work with the struggling Kenosha & Rockford and Rock Island Railroad Company.
By 1861, Samuel had met and married Caroline Fisk, daughter of Kenosha pioneer Sereno Fisk. They had two children, Herbert F. and Jessie.
And here is where things get really interesting, from a local history standpoint.
Near the end of the Civil War, Samuel Johnson became a part owner in a book and stationery store on the west side of Kenosha’s Main Street (Sixth Avenue) near today’s Jockey Outlet Store.
Samuel eventually bought out his partner’s interest in the business.
The S.C. Johnson bookstore is listed in the 1875 Kenosha City Directory. It was located on Main Street (Sixth Avenue), north of Market Street (56th Street).
The family lived a few blocks away on the south side of Market Street near the railroad tracks.
Samuel’s father Phineas, then 69 years old, was working in Florida when he died there of a fever in 1868. His remains were later brought to the Johnson plot at the city cemetery (now Green Ridge Cemetery, 6604 Seventh Ave.).
The country’s economic situation was tenuous with the Depression of 1873-79, and many small businesses went bankrupt.
In spite of Samuel Johnson’s reputation for honesty and integrity, the bookstore went belly up.
Samuel was nearly 50 years old when he found himself starting all over again.
A new start
He moved his family to Racine in 1882 and became a parquet flooring salesman for the Racine Hardware Company.
Within four years, Johnson bought out the hardware company from his employer and focused on the flooring, selling directly to building contractors.
Johnson would take the parquet pieces that had been cut in the company’s workshop and haul them by horse-drawn wagon to the work sites, where carpenters would then install them.
When floor owners wanted to know how to care for their new floors, Johnson began experimenting with naphtha and beeswax paraffin, mixing it all up in his bathtub. He began adding sample cans of his prepared paste wax with each sale.
Soon word got around about his floor wax. There was money to be made in keeps floors looking good.
By 1898, the sales of Johnson’s floor wax, finishes and wood fillers exceeded the sales of flooring, giving the family business a secure footing.
Parquet flooring went out of style, but those wax products, including automobile wax, saved the company.
Samuel Johnson’s mother, Orra, died at the age of 74 and was buried in the family plot in Kenosha in 1884.
Subsequently, his sister, Julia C., and brother, Edwin, were buried there after their deaths in 1890 and 1897. An infant was also buried there in 1905. Samuel’s wife, Caroline, died in 1902; she, too, is buried there.
Samuel Johnson was the last person to be interred in the family plot: He died on Dec. 6, 1919, at the age of 85. By then, his Johnson’s Wax products had become a household name.
Just think of the implications if Johnson had become a flooring salesman for a Kenosha hardware enterprise instead of moving to Racine.