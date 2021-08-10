OLD KENOSHA: Kenosha, Racine business tycoons Simmons, Johnson are neighbors forever in Green Ridge Cemetery

Samuel was nearly 50 years old when he found himself starting all over again.

A new start

He moved his family to Racine in 1882 and became a parquet flooring salesman for the Racine Hardware Company.

Within four years, Johnson bought out the hardware company from his employer and focused on the flooring, selling directly to building contractors.

Johnson would take the parquet pieces that had been cut in the company’s workshop and haul them by horse-drawn wagon to the work sites, where carpenters would then install them.

When floor owners wanted to know how to care for their new floors, Johnson began experimenting with naphtha and beeswax paraffin, mixing it all up in his bathtub. He began adding sample cans of his prepared paste wax with each sale.

Soon word got around about his floor wax. There was money to be made in keeps floors looking good.

By 1898, the sales of Johnson’s floor wax, finishes and wood fillers exceeded the sales of flooring, giving the family business a secure footing.

Parquet flooring went out of style, but those wax products, including automobile wax, saved the company.