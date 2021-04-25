OLD KENOSHA: Kenosha's 'Great White Way':1921 ceremony celebrated bright new lights downtown

Throw the switch!
Those are the words people downtown were surely chanting on the evening of Nov. 18, 1921, upon the occasion of the powering up the first high-candle powered streetlights in the city.
City officials, led by Mayor John G. Joachim, were anxious to pair the new lights with the opening of the new Main Street bridge They dubbed the project “Kenosha’s Great White Way” after New York’s iconic glowing orbs on Broadway.
The new bridge on Main Street (Sixth Avenue) stretched from Pearl Street (55th Street) spanning across the Pike Creek to Grand Avenue (52nd Street). The crowning touch would be those new streetlights.
For years the city had been at the whim of unreliable natural gas, for home cooking and lighting as well as street lighting. Slowly the homes, shops and factories were converted to the safe, efficient, reliability of electricity.
Citizens watched all autumn with anticipation as the latest incarnation of Edison’s genius were installed high above the streets. The lights began on Main Street at South Street (59th Street) and continued north across the bridge onto Milwaukee Avenue (Seventh Avenue) to just beyond North Oak Street (49th Street).
The Kenosha Advancement Association, a group of merchants in the neighborhood just north of the bridge, used their marketing skills to drive up enthusiasm for this object of great civic pride.
Articles in the Kenosha Evening News tell the story.
Things got rolling on the north side that Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. with token speeches from a platform built on the grassy triangle south of the old 1889 fire station on Milwaukee Avenue.
Many businesses on the south side had closed their shops for the afternoon to join the celebration.
Seventy-five prizes had been collected from area merchants to be awarded to lucky spectators. Within an hour 4,000 people had gathered.
Lights on!
Though it was damp and misty, the crowd continued to grow by the hour.
As darkness fell, a huge parade containing four divisions stepped off from City Hall. Marchers included members of the KAA, Troop E Calvary (local predecessor unit of the Wisconsin National Guard), Grand Army of the Republic (Civil War) veterans, the American Legion, Boy Scouts and the Simco Band from the Simmons Mattress factory.
Bringing up the rear were the men who had built the bridge, from the architect right down to the water boy.
The parade stopped at the north end of the bridge where a strip of white ribbon had been stretched across the street. Mayor Joachim ceremoniously cut the ribbon, signaling the powering on of the lights.
Every factory whistle in the area let loose with a shrill and miniature cannons boomed their salutes. The crowd, bathed in light, burst into cheers.
The parade continued to it’s fire station destination but not before a diversion onto Lake Street (Fifth Avenue) putting the mayor’s home on the route, much to the delight of his mother.
Lucky couple
Also in the parade were a bride and groom and their wedding party whose ceremony became part of the event.
Axel Thompson and Olga Jensen were joined in matrimony at 8:30 p.m. by the Rev. I.M. Anderson of St. Mary’s Lutheran Church. The bilingual ceremony was in English for the groom and Danish for the bride.
By this time, the Kenosha News reported, the crowd was an estimated 15,000 to 20,000. Quite a feat for a city with a population of a little over 40,000.
The KAA donated the cost of the marriage license and the north side merchants went whole hog over the public wedding. The Mica Furniture Co. with a showroom located down the street on the southwest corner of Milwaukee Avenue and Middle Street (50th Street), gave the couple three rooms of furniture as a wedding gift.
The wedding flowers were furnished by Meyer & Sons florists; the ring was provided by L Rakosi, a north-side jeweler; the wedding cake baked by the White Way Cafe. The North Side Garage provided the use of a Studebaker for the day.
It was in this sedan that the bridal party made its getaway after being smuggled through a window of the fire station to escape the seemingly endless crowd of well-wishers.
Mayor Joachim really got caught up in the spirit of the nuptial festivities. He and other members of the KAA “shivareed” the young couple at midnight and it was said that they were accorded a royal time.
