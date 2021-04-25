OLD KENOSHA: Kenosha's 'Great White Way':1921 ceremony celebrated bright new lights downtown

Every factory whistle in the area let loose with a shrill and miniature cannons boomed their salutes. The crowd, bathed in light, burst into cheers.

The parade continued to it’s fire station destination but not before a diversion onto Lake Street (Fifth Avenue) putting the mayor’s home on the route, much to the delight of his mother.

Lucky couple

Also in the parade were a bride and groom and their wedding party whose ceremony became part of the event.

Axel Thompson and Olga Jensen were joined in matrimony at 8:30 p.m. by the Rev. I.M. Anderson of St. Mary’s Lutheran Church. The bilingual ceremony was in English for the groom and Danish for the bride.

By this time, the Kenosha News reported, the crowd was an estimated 15,000 to 20,000. Quite a feat for a city with a population of a little over 40,000.

The KAA donated the cost of the marriage license and the north side merchants went whole hog over the public wedding. The Mica Furniture Co. with a showroom located down the street on the southwest corner of Milwaukee Avenue and Middle Street (50th Street), gave the couple three rooms of furniture as a wedding gift.