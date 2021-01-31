OLD KENOSHA: Kenosha's own pro football team played Packers, Bears

In July, a deal in a smoky room back east dealt Kenosha and four other Midwest teams a blow that was hard to recover from. The Eastern wheeler-dealers persuaded three AFL teams to join with three new teams from New York, Boston and Buffalo to form a new AFL. The move caused two teams in the old AFL to fold and Kenosha, East Chicago and Louisville to become independent teams again.

Over the years, the AFL had three incarnations since it’s inception in 1926: 1936, 1940 and finally 1960 before it merged with the NFL in 1970.

St. Louis and Kenosha applied to become part of the new AFL, but were rejected.

Lance pushed for improvements at Lakefront Stadium. Floodlights were installed in 1940 and the following year, in anticipation of larger crowds, the stadium was enlarged to hold 5,000 fans.

Packers showdown

For a few years, the Green Bay Packers had offered to play the Kenosha team on Labor Day, but Lance had turned them down.

This time Lance, who was friends with Coach Curly Lambeau, accepted the challenge and the two teams met for a preseason battle on Saturday, Sept. 7, 1940 at City Stadium in Green Bay.