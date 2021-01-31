OLD KENOSHA: Kenosha's own pro football team played Packers, Bears

I don’t know about you, but I’m still wincing from The Tampa Bay Buccaneers slamming the door on our Green Bay Packers bid for the Super Bowl last week. Time to hang up my Packer flag for another year.
It had felt so good just a week before when the Packers won the NFL Divisional Championship against the Los Angeles Rams in a 32-18 smackdown.
But what if I told you both those teams played games here against a Kenosha team?
It happened in 1941 and the Packers, Rams and four more NFL teams – Bears, Cardinals, Eagles, and Giants – all had gridiron battles against the Kenosha Cardinals.
The Kenosha Cardinals started out as a factory team sponsored by Cooper Underwear Co. (now Jockey International, Inc.) in the late 1930s, according to Bob Gill of the Professional Football Research Association.
In the PFRA’s publication, The Coffin Corner, Gill called our Cardinals “the last of a now extinct breed” because the team was the last independent franchise and that they “had made the big time – or least they were on the fringe.”
Middle School namesake Gilbert S. Lance was the secretary-treasurer of Cooper’s and general manager of the team. The franchise was known as the Cooper Cardinals through the 1938 season, and the name was then changed to the Kenosha Cardinals.
Their home field was Lakefront Stadium, located where Wolfenbuttel Park is today on Third Avenue, north of 59th Street. It was still quite new, being built in 1936.
In that 1938 season, their match-ups included four teams in the American Football League (formerly the Midwest League) and the Kenosha team when undefeated with one tie.
Lance applied to enter the AFL and the team was accepted, a big step up. Lance knew he had to expand his search for players and staff.
He kept John Reis as head coach and Perry Lippert, line coach and much of the 1938 homegrown squad, (receiver Dick Hegeman and backs John Cherny and Eddie Hartnek and Art “Red” Horne). The Cards signed backs Art Buck, Art Blaha, Vince Gavre, along with linemen Paul Berezney, Wally Kilbourne and Clem Naughton.
But the 1939 season ended with the Cardinals enduring a mediocre 6-7 overall record.
1940 a winning season
Lance was determined to make more big changes in his quest to put Kenosha on the pigskin map.
In 1940 the full-fledged pro football team severed its ties with Cooper’s and Lance created the Kenosha Sports Association and became the president and general manager.
What he bit off he could hardly chew before the first season kickoff.
In July, a deal in a smoky room back east dealt Kenosha and four other Midwest teams a blow that was hard to recover from. The Eastern wheeler-dealers persuaded three AFL teams to join with three new teams from New York, Boston and Buffalo to form a new AFL. The move caused two teams in the old AFL to fold and Kenosha, East Chicago and Louisville to become independent teams again.
Over the years, the AFL had three incarnations since it’s inception in 1926: 1936, 1940 and finally 1960 before it merged with the NFL in 1970.
St. Louis and Kenosha applied to become part of the new AFL, but were rejected.
Lance pushed for improvements at Lakefront Stadium. Floodlights were installed in 1940 and the following year, in anticipation of larger crowds, the stadium was enlarged to hold 5,000 fans.
Packers showdown
For a few years, the Green Bay Packers had offered to play the Kenosha team on Labor Day, but Lance had turned them down.
This time Lance, who was friends with Coach Curly Lambeau, accepted the challenge and the two teams met for a preseason battle on Saturday, Sept. 7, 1940 at City Stadium in Green Bay.
A special train filled with players and fans left Kenosha at 10 a.m. to return that night. For $4.95 you could ride the train and get a seat on the 50-yard line to watch the game. (Be still my heart.)
Coach Lambeau kept his stars Don Hutson and Cecil Isbell on the bench for the game. The Cardinals lost 17-0 on a mud-slicked field, a respectable loss against a NFL Western Conference champion. Packer Johnny Blood carried seven times for 46 yards.
It was the last game Blood played for the Pack, as he, Beattie Feathers, and Jim Gillette were released shortly after and Lance scooped them up for his team.
Those 1940 Kenosha Cardinals were hot! They carved out a season record of 10 wins and only 3 losses, with all the losses coming in away games.
Outranked
So much enthusiasm had been generated by the game against the Packers in 1940, that the KSA lined up more NFL teams to play pre-season games with the blessing of NFL commissioner Elmer Laydon.
Those 1941 matchups included:
Aug. 19 vs. Chicago Bears – H – 6-27 loss
Aug. 26 vs. Philadelphia Eagles – H – 6-35 loss
Aug. 31 vs. New York Giants – A – 7-37 loss (charity game played in St. Paul, Minn.)
Sept. 9 vs. Chicago Cardinals – H – 21-21 tie (the team is now the Arizona Cardinals)
Sept. 23 vs. Cleveland Rams – H – 0-34 loss (the team is now the Los Angeles Rams)
Our Cardinals did pretty darn well against the Chicago teams, considering the Bears clawed their way to the NFL World Championship just eight months earlier, and the 21-21 tie against the Chicago Cardinal team was respectable.
The best attendance—which set a stadium record — was against the Bears, with 6,200 paid admissions. But it went downhill from there. The 1941 Kenosha Cardinals posted a difficult 2-8-1 record.
Packers come to town
The Packers had played their last game of the regular season before they came to Kenosha on Nov. 9, 1941, for an exhibition game.
If you remember sitting in the stands at Lakefront Stadium on a cold day, you’ll remember those icy blasts off the lake. This one was a bone-chiller and not even the Packers could get more than a paid attendance of 3,000 souls and that was with reserved seats of $1.65 and general admission of $1.10!
By then, other players including Pete Hogan, Ernie Wheeler, Paul Christman, Dave Rankin, Mike Dolan, and John Biolo wore the red Cardinal uniforms.
Again Coach Lambeau kept his best players on the bench huddled under green blankets.
It was a 65-2 rout of the Cardinals, while the Packers hardly broke a sweat. Berezney got the Cards two points on the board from an endzone tackle of George Paskvan in the first quarter.