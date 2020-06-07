Old Kenosha: Kenosha's own Ruth Harman shared friendship, love of flying with Amelia Earhart

Earhart’s last flight

We all learned in school about the disappearance of Earhart during her attempt to circumnavigate the globe in early summer of 1937. She was piloting a Lockheed Model 10-E Electra, with her navigator Fred Noonan. They lost radio contact on July 2, 1937, somewhere over the Pacific Ocean near Howland Island.

No one ever saw or heard from them again. After a 16-day search, the Navy concluded their aircraft went down into the ocean with no survivors. (Subsequent searches over the years have provided clues but no conclusive evidence. What happened to Earhart and Noonan is a mystery to this day.)

Earhart had left Miami on her last aerial adventure with great fanfare on June 1, just seven months after she came to lecture in Kenosha on Oct. 26, 1936.

Between her work as a technical adviser at Purdue University’s Department of Aeronautics, her speaking tours and planning and promoting her global flight, there couldn’t be much time for socializing. If the two women met for dinner every time Earhart was in the Midwest, the pair must have become friends before Earhart spoke here.

Earhart didn’t travel with an entourage, Harman said in her 1989 interview, and usually arrived alone in her plane.