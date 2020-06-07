Old Kenosha: Kenosha's own Ruth Harman shared friendship, love of flying with Amelia Earhart

In the “Sisterhood of Wings,” two women, both driven to aviation excellence — Ruth Harman of Kenosha on the Wisconsin scene and Amelia Earhart on the international stage — formed a friendship in the 1930s based on their mutual love of flying.
Each of the women aviators set records in her own realm.
Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the North American continent and back; the first woman to solo across the Atlantic Ocean; and, later, the first woman to solo between Hawaii and the American mainland.
Earhart had taken her first plane ride at the age of 23.
By that age, Harman held the title of “Wisconsin’s only female ...” in three categories: transport pilot, stunt pilot and flying instructor.
Both were independent women in the first half of the 20th century, practically a requirement if one was going to succeed in aviation. Their determination flew in the face of everyone who thought a woman’s place was on the ground.
Piecing together the puzzle
Researching the story of these two women’s relationship through newspaper clippings is like piecing together a jigsaw puzzle of a moving airplane prop.
Before he died, local aviation historian John Sullivan gave me a binder filled with copies of scores of newspaper clippings about Harman from his collection. (Harman had been his flight instructor and friend.) Unfortunately, many of those clippings are undated and unattributed.
(Sullivan donated his entire invaluable collection on Wisconsin pilots to the University of Wisconsin–Parkside Archives in 2009.)
In those clippings was one covering Earhart’s visit to Kenosha.
She came here to lecture in the Kenosha Forum series at the Kenosha High School auditorium (now the Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center at Reuther High School) on the evening of Oct. 26, 1936.
Years ago, I had thought Harman’s encounter with Earhart at that lecture was a one-time deal. A brush with fame. A case of a young woman in awe of the famous Amelia Earhart, with whom she shared an occupation, getting to meet her in person.
That night Harman, 23, and Earhart, 39, had photos take together backstage.
Years later, it was confirmed that they were more than acquaintances.
Harman granted an interview to Kenosha News reporter Debbie Luebke Metro in the early fall of 1989, about her friendship with Earheart.
The aging pilot said whenever Earhart was in the Midwest, she visited Harman, meeting for dinner at the Kenosha Elks Club (now the Stella Hotel) or another local restaurant. They talked about aviation for hours.
“We both loved flying and had a lot of things to talk about,” Harman said in the newspaper article.
Earhart’s last flight
We all learned in school about the disappearance of Earhart during her attempt to circumnavigate the globe in early summer of 1937. She was piloting a Lockheed Model 10-E Electra, with her navigator Fred Noonan. They lost radio contact on July 2, 1937, somewhere over the Pacific Ocean near Howland Island.
No one ever saw or heard from them again. After a 16-day search, the Navy concluded their aircraft went down into the ocean with no survivors. (Subsequent searches over the years have provided clues but no conclusive evidence. What happened to Earhart and Noonan is a mystery to this day.)
Earhart had left Miami on her last aerial adventure with great fanfare on June 1, just seven months after she came to lecture in Kenosha on Oct. 26, 1936.
Between her work as a technical adviser at Purdue University’s Department of Aeronautics, her speaking tours and planning and promoting her global flight, there couldn’t be much time for socializing. If the two women met for dinner every time Earhart was in the Midwest, the pair must have become friends before Earhart spoke here.
Earhart didn’t travel with an entourage, Harman said in her 1989 interview, and usually arrived alone in her plane.
“I thought the world of her,” Harman said. “She was quiet, soft-spoken, kind and gentle — always thinking of what she could do to help someone. She was very efficient at everything she did, but most of all she was a real joy to be with.”
Their lives as youngsters were very different. Harman was a hometown girl, who had never lived outside of Kenosha.
Earhart, on the other hand, wrote in her autobiography “The Fun of It” that she attended six high schools before accumulating enough credits to graduate. That is an excessive amount of moving around for any family.
Eyes on the skies
Harman said Earhart loved to talk about plane races, stunt shows and which pilots held the records.
Stunt flying was Harman’s forte, and she could talk with expertise about it. She was Wisconsin’s first female stunt pilot, flying loop-de-loops across the skies in the Midwest in various aerial circuses for a few years. It was how she earned enough money to buy her first airplane, a Taylor Cub.
Earhart must have shared her story of competitive air racing in the first Santa Monica-to-Cleveland Women’s Air Derby in 1929, where she came in third in the “heavy planes” division.
Oh, to be a mouse in the corner and hear all those stories!
But they didn’t talk about Earhart’s upcoming trip when they met one last time in the spring of 1937. Although Harman was fearful about the attempt to set the record for the longest trip to circumnavigate the world, she said she kept those feelings to herself.
“You know how you’d feel about a friend going someplace dangerous and going all alone,” Harman said. “But she was doing things like that all the time. She loved to fly cross-country and did it a lot.”
“I was hoping she wouldn’t go on that trip and then I put it out of my mind,” she said. “I never heard from her again.”
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
historic photos
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.