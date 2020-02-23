Old Kenosha: 1937 lake tragedy kills Kenoshans on the Marold II

The Hills agreed.

On Jan. 1, 1937, they along with Cole, 33, and his brother Raymond, 33, and another Beaver Transit company official Bruce McDonough, 33, boarded the Marold II and left Charlevoix, Mich., at 8:30 a.m. that clear morning for the 40-mile run. They were to return by 5 p.m.

It was the last time anyone saw the men alive.

Smoke on the horizon

Late in the afternoon, a woman in the village of Epoufette in the Michigan Upper Peninsula, 6 miles from the reef, saw flames shoot into the sky. Residents up and down the Upper Peninsula coastline heard the thunderous blast, saw the smoke and took up their field glasses. No one saw a lifeboat.

On Beaver Island, smoke alerted the Coast Guard. Picking their way through the ice floes in the dark, they arrived on scene at 11:30 p.m., but the intense heat kept them at bay.

Joined by other Coast Guard vessels from Charlevoix and Mackinac Island, and the Rambler, the search went on all night for survivors.

The next day the burned bodies of Everett and Raymond Cole were found in the wreckage, the latter identified by his pocket watch.