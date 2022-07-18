OLD KENOSHA: Long-ago county courthouse feud a prelude to AC woes

“If I could turn back time; if I could find a way…”

Cher may have sung that song, but it is a sentiment on the minds of community leaders of the Blue Ribbon Committee working on raising donations for the Historical Ceremonial Courtroom Restoration Project at the Kenosha County Courthouse.

Courtroom 209, the second floor courtroom where Judge Bruce Schroeder presides, was seen all over the world during the Karl Rittenhouse trial earlier this year. The room is on the southwest side of the building.

A test panel has been in place for many months to show the public what the room could look if a restoration was completed. I saw the room last week and Holey Shamoley, what is under that drop ceiling is something to behold.

What in the world caused the destruction of this beautiful Neo-classical decor that rivals that of any 20th Century theater, government building in Wisconsin?

Two words: air conditioning.

When the courthouse was being built from 1923 to 1925, air-conditioning was cutting edge technology and too expensive to hoist on the backs of taxpayers.

But by 1950, large open spaces like movie theaters in town were places patrons could relax in the comfort of air-conditioning. Another decade would pass before AC would be discussed in relation to the courthouse and a very interesting public feud brought the subject to the forefront.

Judge Bode swelters

In 1957, the Hon. Harold M. Bode was appointed by Gov. Vernon Thompson to serve as a County Judge here to fill the vacancy created by the death of Hon. Wilmer W. Davis.

Three years passed and the last week of August 1960 brought humid, steamy heat.

Such weather brings out the worst in everyone.

On the first day of September, Bode informed County Clerk Richard Lindgren that he had ordered an air-conditioner rental unit installed in his judges chambers. He explained that the day before, he had five juvenile hearings scheduled in his chambers and would have had to adjourn the hearings if he couldn’t make it bearable.

In a series of letters that day between the men, the lines were drawn in the sand.

Lindgren, the county’s purchasing agent, wrote the county was under no obligation for any air-conditioner. It wasn’t in the budget. No other judge had submitted an air-conditioner request or had one installed on his own in the 35 year the courthouse had stood.

“I will admit that air-conditioning would be nice, but should we spend $100,000 for this equipment that will be used a maximum of 20 days a year when we are on the verge of putting out a bond issue for a new University extension building for $400,000…” Lindgren went on to mention four other upcoming expensive projects.

Air-conditioners, he wrote, would be installed and paid for when the County Board authorizes it and appropriates the funds.

What was the actual money amount of installing and renting the AC unit in question? $80 a month. The Kenosha appliance store, Joerndt and Ventura, said rental money could be applied towards the purchase of a the $250 window unit.

Lindgren sent to the hoosegow

Bode maintained that the noise outside his courtroom and chambers made it impossible to keep the windows open because the phonographic transcriber couldn’t hear all the testimony with the noise.

He ordered Lindgren to appear before his court and ordered him to show cause why he should not be held in contempt of court for interfering with the performance of its judicial function by countermanding a prior order for the AC installation.

The judge asked him to enter a guilty or not guilty plea. Lindgren refused. Bode asked him nine times before calling for the deputy to take him to jail.

When he called him back into the courtroom later in the morning, Bode again asked him for a plea, after which he said Lindgren could make a statement.

Silence. It lasted three full minutes with Bode staring at Lindgren and Lindgren staring at the floor.

Back to jail Lindgren went. He stayed there two days; a writ of beasts corpus issued by a Racine judge freed him.

When Bode learned of his release, he ordered Kenosha County Sheriff Floyd Hughes come before him in court, where he found Hughes in contempt of court for releasing his nemesis. So Hughes went to Lindgren’s office and arrested him again.

He stayed there two more days until Gov. Gaylord Nelson intervened.

Within 10 days the fracas had blown up even farther, involving the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Bode contended the court had the inherent right to order necessary repairs for the courtroom including such things as heat, light, ventilation and air-conditioning.

Lindgren and the County Board maintained that Bode had overstepped his authority.

Great fodder for the media

One of the articles in the Kenosha Evening News reported on September 16 that Attorney William Shelden, representing Judge Bode, had not used the word “twerp” in referring to Lindgren at the hearing in Madison before the Supreme Court, as stated in a wired dispatch the day before.

Instead, Sheldon said he had used the word “clerk” in referring to Lindgren.

The eyes of the nation were on us, and the voice of the nation howled with amusement.

The Supreme Court ruled that Lindgren should not have gone to jail.

The following January, 1961 the County Board voted NOT to pay the bill. Back into court they all went, this time it was held in March in the Kenosha courthouse with Judge Joseph Wilkus of Sheboygan presiding.

Wilkus sided with Bode and ordered the County Board to pay $250 for the unit. Two months later, the board voted 23 to 4 in favor of appealing the ruling back up to the Supreme Court again.

The controversy had taken on a life of it’s own, but finally, on Dec.1, 1961 the Wisconsin Supreme Court moved to dismiss the appeal because the County had not forwarded a formal appeal with in the 90 statute of limitation from Wilkus’s ruling in April.

Years later Bode said he felt the case helped to establish the “inherent powers of the court”. Some judicial colleges have used the case to illustrate that point to law students.

AC wins

Four years later the push to add air-conditioning to a proposed renovation project had the backing of most residents. A 100 ton unit placed on the roof was part of the plan.

But in order to keep the project under budget, the vents and ductwork had to be laid over the ornate ceiling and stained glass skylight in Room 209. It must have killed project architect Bob Kueny to do so and cover all that magnificence up with a drop ceiling.

So there the beauty remained, hidden away and forgotten until the rays of a flashlight illuminated the space 42 years later.

See more in Part II: 2022 Ceremonial Courtroom: The road to restoration in Wednesday’s Kenosha News.