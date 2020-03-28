Old Kenosha: Making his fortune in a glint of gold, Kenoshan becomes a 'Miner '49er'

When Austin Kellogg reached the age of consent -- his 21st birthday on March 20, 1849 -- he packed his bags and left the family’s home in Southport (as Kenosha was once known).

His parents and his four siblings had arrived in August 1835, just six weeks after the very first white settlers.

For Kellogg, it was the glint of California gold dust that he saw in his dreams, and he wrote about it in a memoir, “Kenosha to California in 1849.”

He and fellow adventurers left with five oxen from Jo Davies County, Ill., traveling to Omaha, which was no more that an Indian trading post.

There they met with others and organized into a company of 42 wagons. By the time they would reach their destination, only two wagons would survive.

Things started getting rough when they arrived at Fort Laramie (Wyoming). Kellogg saw many wagons dumped as the oxen began to perish. Hundreds of pounds of flour and bacon were dumped by the road, along with all non-essential items, to lighten the loads.

On July 4, they reached a landmark known as Independence Rock (Wyoming), carved with names of earlier travelers. Kellogg was excited to find the names of Southport adventurers among those carved.