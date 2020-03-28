Old Kenosha: Making his fortune in a glint of gold, Kenoshan becomes a 'Miner '49er'

When Austin Kellogg reached the age of consent -- his 21st birthday on March 20, 1849 -- he packed his bags and left the family’s home in Southport (as Kenosha was once known).
His parents and his four siblings had arrived in August 1835, just six weeks after the very first white settlers.
For Kellogg, it was the glint of California gold dust that he saw in his dreams, and he wrote about it in a memoir, “Kenosha to California in 1849.”
He and fellow adventurers left with five oxen from Jo Davies County, Ill., traveling to Omaha, which was no more that an Indian trading post.
There they met with others and organized into a company of 42 wagons. By the time they would reach their destination, only two wagons would survive.
Things started getting rough when they arrived at Fort Laramie (Wyoming). Kellogg saw many wagons dumped as the oxen began to perish. Hundreds of pounds of flour and bacon were dumped by the road, along with all non-essential items, to lighten the loads.
On July 4, they reached a landmark known as Independence Rock (Wyoming), carved with names of earlier travelers. Kellogg was excited to find the names of Southport adventurers among those carved.
Crossing the Rockies, some inclines were so great that they had to lower the wagons by rope. At one point there was no grass for 30 miles, and more abandoned wagons peppered the trail.
Finally Kellogg and his group crossed the Continental Divide. When they reached the Sacramento River, 2,066 miles from Omaha in October, they gorged on wild grapes. They had reached the promised land.
First attempts
The first time Kellogg tried his hand at prospecting, he only made a dollar.
The next day, Nov. 1, it rained, delaying the digging, so he went into Sacramento to collect his mail. He learned that a group of Southport boys were in Hangtown (Placerville, Calf.) and decided to travel the 57 miles there.
The boys from Southport were ecstatic to see him and took him into the fold. Kellogg was startled by the price of $1 a pound for flour, tea, or potatoes.
When the McCarthy Bros. of Indiana offered him a job prospecting for room, board and half of his take, Kellogg jumped at the chance.
In the first three days, his half of the take jumped from $1.50 a day to $9 a day. He worked in a deep canyon where the sun was only visible for two hours a day. He soon learned the ropes of prospecting and carried his gold dust in buckskin bags, precious at $16 an ounce.
Sometimes the paydirt would be three feet below the topsoil and three or four inches thick. They used prospecting pans, a larger rocker or a Long Tom, which five to 10 men worked, if the strike was rich.
Working the latter, Kellogg once found a $50 lump.
By the end of 1849, Kellogg figured his half of the take as $140.77.
In spring he struck out with friends, hoping to strike it rich. After a while, his crew heard some glowing reports of big strikes at the Trinity Mines and Eureka and off they went to see for themselves.
In the coastal range mountains, Kellogg’s horse gave out. Cresting a mountaintop, he got his first glimpse of the Pacific Ocean. But his elation soon turned to concern: night was falling and he was alone in Wintu tribal lands.
He walked four miles before he spotted the fires of his companions. The next morning they found the remains of a miner, Mr. Dewey, shot full of arrows. Kellogg had been lucky.
The Trinity Mines were a disappointment, paying $4 a day for laborers, a dollar less than they were paying in Hangtown. Kellogg and his buddies were so angry, they sold the mules, horses and tools and returned to the central mines near Sacramento by the end of August.
Kellogg’s luck turns
Kellogg bought a claim, tools, and built a log shanty for the winter. By spring of 1851, his diggings began to turn more profit.
He bought more claims and hired men to work them. His most profitable was the Ray claim, which he bought for $16, dug $986 worth of gold out of it, and resold it for $16.
To keep his stash safe, he placed $1,000 worth of gold dust in a buckskin bag, sealed it in a glass jar, and buried it in the floor of his cabin. Months later while retrieving it, he broke the jar. The bag had rotted, spilling the dust in the dirt.
Kellogg scooped the dust in his pan with a smile. It was the richest haul he ever made in one pan.
Home by way of Panama
Our hometown boy finally had enough.
Kellogg bid farewell to his last claim on June 9, 1852. He had made $7,316, including the sale of his claims.
He forwarded part of the gold by express to the Philadelphia mint and had a jacket and belt made to carry the remainder of his gold dust without arousing suspicion. There were many who would have gladly lighten his load by gunpoint.
Boarding a river steamer to San Francisco, he caught an ocean-going steamer to Panama, where he arrived on July 12.
The famous canal was yet to be built, so Kellogg like many others set out cross-country on foot. He bought his steamer ticket on the Atlantic side and boarded in Aspinwall. Seven days later he arrived in New York City. Some of his fellow travelers were not so lucky, dying of cholera on the rough seas.
He journeyed to Philadelphia on July 23 to deposit the last 134.67 ounces of gold at the mint.
After spending a few days in NYC unwinding, he made the last leg of his journey, a 90 hour trip back to Kenosha (the name had changed in his absence) by train and lake steamers.
Kellogg’s arrival was a complete surprise to the family at Kellogg’s Corners (I-94 and Hwy. KR).
His poor Grandpa Washburn fainted clean away at the sight of him.
