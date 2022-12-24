Old Kenosha: Oh Christmas tree, complete with asbestos and water pails

Most Baby Boomers look fondly upon the winter holidays of their youth, whether it was lighting the first candle of Hanukkah, celebrating the birth of Jesus, or a more “Santa-tized” version of the holiday.

A stroll through the 1969 Kenosha News gives us a glimpse into the holiday of 50 years ago.

That year I was 15 years old and in all the Christmas photos of me I wore the gifts of an orange turtleneck sweater and an orange plaid A-line wool skirt. (I was a dead ringer for Thelma from the animated Scooby-Doo which debuted that year. I was nowhere near as smart as dear Thelma, but I was as nerdy.) In every photo I held my forearm across my stomach to show off my new watch.

If your mom or grandma was skilled on a sewing machine, chances are you got a cuddly soft Granny Gown. So-Fro Fabric had warm, cotton printed flannel on sale on Dec. 8, 1969, at 37 cents a yard. Plenty of time to whip up some PJs for you for Christmas. Thanks mom!

Toys, toys and more toys

The two Ben Franklin Stores, at 6136 22nd Ave. and 2027 22nd Ave., were advertising a sale on Mattel’s Swingy Dancing Doll that Christmas: a regular $14.44 at a steal for $10.97. Swingy was a 20-inch doll that weighed three pounds with those hefty “D” batteries (that, of course, were not included). She walked and swayed, strolled and danced, tossing her pretty little head to her favorite record by “The Raiders” that came in the box.

Or shall I say, was part of the box. Cardboard 45 rpm records had a vinyl coating with grooves applied to the cardboard and they actually played on your turntable. They didn’t play well or for very long as they were light and it was hard to keep the cardboard flat. (Kid’s sugary cereal boxes had them too.)

Mrs. Beasley, was the doll that little Buffy had with her constantly with the hit TV series Family Affair. Mattel wasted no time on getting it on the toy shelves, so fans could watch this family-oriented show with their own Mrs. Beasley.

In my opinion, it was one of the ugliest, plastic-faced rag dolls ever, but by 1969, my days of playing with dolls were far in my past. If you wanted one for your little sister in 1969, J.C.Penney’s at 702 58th St. had them for $9.99.

Another Mattel toy that was hot that season was the Mini-Dragon ThingMaker, which Community Discount World, 3600 52nd St., had on sale for $4.99 with coupon. (Regularly $9.44 – such a deal!)

ThingMakers were a bit dangerous. They had metal molds that you heated up on a small electric hotplate. Minutes later you had a finished product: a stretchy plastic toy.

Small children and an electric hotplate ... Hey, what could go wrong?

But there was a catch to the purchase of a ThingMaker, be it a Creepy Crawler, Fun Flowers or any of the other 12 variations: you had to purchase the genuine Plasticgoop in basic colors of yellow, blue, pink and white. That drove the overall price up, because you couldn’t buy it for a kid without multiple colors of the goop!

The bottle said it was non-toxic, and maybe it was, until you got some goop on the hotplate by accident and that burnt plastic didn’t smell so non-toxic.

On a side note, plastic goop stained your clothes. Don’t ask me how I know that. I never had such a set, but my nieces and nephews, who were 3 1/2 to 8 years younger than me, had them.

Neither did I have a Suzy Homemaker Easy Bake Oven at $6.99, the staple toy of my nieces.

If you were really lucky, your folks went over to Tyson’s Cycle & Sport Shop, 6201 14th Ave., and bought you a Schwinn Racer, $50.95 in a choice of frame sizes. Most Dads would have liked the ad: “Put away your wrench: We assemble it!”

Ace Hardware, 4623 75th St., in the Town & Country Shopping Center (which had a memorable Toy Land) had kids’ figure skates at $7.49 and adult-sized ones at $9.88, all in traditional black and white. You would see those skates in action at the many area outdoor ice rinks before winter break ended.

Topps Department store at 8600 Sheridan Road had the Tonka Mighty Dump for $4.99 (that’s a truck, in case you were confused); Johnny Lighting Double Drag Strip, $3.99 a set, cheaper than the Mattel Hot Wheels version, and the Remco Baby Sister Grow-A-Tooth for $5.44. Remember the Snakes in the Grass game? A real deal at $2.97.

Many of these toys can be found on YouTube today if you want to see what all the excitement was about.

Gifts for everyone on the list

Welles Department Store at 5800 75th St., had plenty of good deals for the gift-giving season, from golf balls at $3.99 a dozen to a 45-piece Cemer Ceramic Dinnerware set, regularly $14.99 on sale for $9.99, and even a Hoover compact canister vacuum cleaner for $24.88.

Let’s remember that $25 had the buying power of $187 today.

For teens and adults, there were those all those scents to make your loved ones more attractive.

How could we forget Houbigant Chantilly “The Fragrance that can Shake your World!” (sold at Barden’s 622 58th St.) or Hai Karate gift set $3.75 at Mayer Drug, 5537 Sixth Ave., along with English Leather $10 gift set and Jade East, $5.50 gift set.

The ad for Bisno’s, women and girl’s clothing apparel downtown at 5800 Seventh Ave., gave me a chuckle. It suggested “stocking stuffers” of “loveable” bra slips in women and teen sizes, for a mere $4. I can’t think of a female today who would be excited to dig such an intimate item out of a toe of a stocking.

And lastly, the “family” gift, that really wasn’t a family gift, but a gift for those young parents who could justify a high-end purchase price to record family history: A Keystone Super 8 Color Movie Outfit. It came with a cartridge loading camera with a pistol grip that could run 50 feet of film in a film cartridge, and an automatic projector with reel-to-reel threading. All for $68 at Welles.

If your family was lucky enough to have one of these, gather all the reels up and have them put on a DVD or USB. Now there’s a gift for today that’s truly a blast from the past.