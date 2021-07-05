OLD KENOSHA: Pier Cottage in Kenosha was summer home for Chicago’s destitute children

Nearly 80 years before rock icon Alice Cooper sang “School’s out for summer,” students of Kemper Hall Girls School in Kenosha would bid adieu to their classes, board trains and carriages and head home to their families.
Then, the lakeshore school would open its doors to a new crew of children, who would take up residence on the campus for the summer.
While the Kemper Hall girls were from the upper echelon of society, the summertime residents — boys and girls — came from the most destitute of neighborhoods in Chicago.
The Sisters of St. Mary of the Episcopal Church, who were in charge at Kemper, had a motherhouse in Chicago. That is where St. Mary’s Home for Children and Free Dispensary for the Poor was established around 1895 and was incorporated in 1901.
St. Mary’s Summer Home — also known as Pier Cottage — opened it’s doors as early as 1895 on the grounds of the Kemper Hall Girl’s School.
Some were orphans; others were children of ill, unemployed, or working women who needed childcare. Still others had been committed there by the courts because of unfit parents.
The only time these children saw the wonders and pleasures of Lake Michigan was here in Kenosha.
Pier Cottage
The Kemper Center grounds located in the 6400 to 6600 block of Third Avenue was much wider 125 years ago, as erosion has taken a huge chunk of the land. It included a wide beach and a large pier
Unlike the brick edifices of Kemper, which still stand today, there is no trace of the large two-story cottages that sat in a cluster south of the primary buildings where the soccer fields are today.
We know what Pier Cottage — also known as St. Mary’s Summer Home — looked like from a series of postcards of the complex, four of which are in the collection of the Kenosha History Center. The postcards were most likely sold to raise money for the endeavor.
Each summer the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad gave free passage to Kenosha for 60 to 85 youngsters from the home, including the use of a freight car for clothing and household needs.
The nuns worked hard to get donations to keep the facility functioning. In 1904 those children could consume $100 worth of butter and milk ($3,200 in today’s money) and eight barrels ($58/$1,800) of flour in a month.
Mother Superior at Kemper, Sister Margaret Clare, provided the home with a horse and wagon to collect daily donations of food from area residents, who responded generously.
In “Ten Decades of Praise: The Story of the Community of Saint Mary during Its First Century,” author Sister Mary Hilary, CSM, credited the generous Kenosha families of Simmons, Vincent, Allen, Lance, Cavanagh, Hannah, Pennoyer and Head as those who kept the ministry afloat.
At the end of every summer, the Sisters would hold a picnic on the grounds, reuniting the families, bringing about 300 family members north to enjoy the fresh air and a picnic feast.
It all came to an end on Sept. 11, 1920, when the children and families boarded the train back home to Chicago. Pier Cottage never reopened and its buildings were eventually demolished.