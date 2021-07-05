OLD KENOSHA: Pier Cottage in Kenosha was summer home for Chicago’s destitute children

The Kemper Center grounds located in the 6400 to 6600 block of Third Avenue was much wider 125 years ago, as erosion has taken a huge chunk of the land. It included a wide beach and a large pier

Unlike the brick edifices of Kemper, which still stand today, there is no trace of the large two-story cottages that sat in a cluster south of the primary buildings where the soccer fields are today.

We know what Pier Cottage — also known as St. Mary’s Summer Home — looked like from a series of postcards of the complex, four of which are in the collection of the Kenosha History Center. The postcards were most likely sold to raise money for the endeavor.

Each summer the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad gave free passage to Kenosha for 60 to 85 youngsters from the home, including the use of a freight car for clothing and household needs.

The nuns worked hard to get donations to keep the facility functioning. In 1904 those children could consume $100 worth of butter and milk ($3,200 in today’s money) and eight barrels ($58/$1,800) of flour in a month.

Mother Superior at Kemper, Sister Margaret Clare, provided the home with a horse and wagon to collect daily donations of food from area residents, who responded generously.