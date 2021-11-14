OLD KENOSHA: Simmons rose to the occasion on Pike’s Peak

A wealthy entrepreneur learns of a pipe-dream opportunity giving brave tourists an experience — and a breathtaking view — they can’t get anywhere else, and he makes it all come true.

He is bold and innovative and soon his name is all over the media in connection with the venture.

Elon Musk? Jeff Bezos? How about Kenosha’s own Zalmon Simmons?

You have to go back over 135 years ago to 1884 to when Simmons headed several enterprises, including a cheesebox factory, a fanning mill, a telegraph insulator manufacturing center and a telegraph company. And, he had just incorporated his newest business: The North Western Wire Mattress Company (later to become Simmons Manufacturing Company).

His wife Emma had health concerns and she found relief in the clean, fresh mountain air of Manitou Springs, Colorado. The Cliff House, owned by a friend of Simmons, Edward E. Nichols Sr., became their getaway spot.

Zalmon traveled there in the fall of 1884 on a business trip. He had provided a prototype of a wooden insulator to Western Union for a new line up to the US. Signal Station on the summit of Pike’s Peak. Never afraid to get his hands dirty, Simmons wanted to see first-hand how his insulators were holding up.

This involved making the two-day ascent — and return — on the back of a mule.

When the 56-year-old Simmons returned to the Cliff House, he found he was too stiff and sore to sit or even lie down. He spent a few days in the Turkish Bath there, recovering.

While recuperating he reflected about the magnificent landscape scenes of his trip and marveled once again about the view from the 14,100-foot summit.

There too, he began thinking about the conversation he had with one of the locals, Major John Hulbert.

Hulbert dreamed of building a railway up to the summit, even though other rail companies were having a terrible time building railroads that defied gravity in the Rockies. He had invested heavily in the Pike’s Peak Tramway Company by James Kerr.

Kerr didn’t have any faith in the Colorado Springs banks, so he sold bonds and placed the money in a New York bank. The bank went bankrupt the very next day. That ended the tramway company.

Simmons contacted Hulbert for a meeting. Simmons said he was ready to spend a million dollars so he and the rest of the soft-bottomed humans could ride up Pike’s Peak in the greatest comfort that technology could provide: a cog railway.

Cog is key

The line would be patterned after the Mt. Washington Cog Railway in New Hampshire, a three-mile road, built in 1869, that ran to the top of New England’s highest point. The Pike’s Peak run was three times as long as Mt. Washington, and Simmons wanted the trip to be as quick as the one at Mt. Washington: 90 minutes to the top.

The Pike’s Peak version, christened the Manitou and Pike’s Peak Cog Railway, consisted of a teapot of an engine pushing a glass-walled car up a maximum 25 percent grade. The engine and car ran on light rails, but the core of the mechanics was a very heavy double-toothed rail in the center. A large cog wheel in the engine matched with the center rail and inched the two cars up the track.

The passenger car had its own cog so it could be stopped immediately if the engine failed and began to backslide.

Grading begins

Grading on the massive project began in August 1889 after Simmons obtained permits for a right-of-way and station acreage on the summit from U. S. Secretary of the Interior John W. Noble.

Grading began not at the bottom, but at the top. Construction was more difficult and costly in the lowest three miles, where the steep slopes were harder to conquer than the barren rocks of the higher elevations. The bottom three miles cost as much to grade as the top 5.9 miles!

It was impossible to use horses or mules in the grading. All the work was done with pick, shovel and wheelbarrow in the thin atmosphere. The contractors had difficulty replacing laborers, who deserted the job in droves, even though the job paid top wages of 25 cents and hour, and 18 cents for common labor.

By Christmas, 800 workers and 100 mules had well advanced the grading, but at a tragic cost. Three men died in dynamite explosions, one was crushed by a boulder, and two had fatal heart attacks in the high altitude.

Next spring, Simmons hurried back west. He personally helped his crew shovel snow off the route.

Laying the track

When the first engine arrived in May, it was named the “John Hulbert”. On its test test run it ran out of steam and died a few hundred yards up the grade.

The engineer Simmons had on the project, Thomas F. Richardson, solved the problem by enlarging the boiler and built three water tanks for stops along the line. Weeks later, dark green passenger cars with ornate gold leaf striping and narrow seats upholstered in gold plush arrived: they were named “Leadville,” “Colorado Springs,” and “Denver”. Later that year, two other locomotives were added: “T.F. Richardson” and “Pike’s Peak”.

At last the laying of the track was completed on Oct. 22, 1890, just four months after the track work had begun.

Then winter engulfed the Rockies and the wait began for the late spring thaw.

The day of the maiden excursion — June 30, 1891, 8:23 a.m. — the John Hulbert engine began pushing the Denver, filled with city officials and reporters up the awesome grade. Simmons in his customary silk hat and cutaways, Hulbert and Nichols joined the group in song for the first mile or so until the sharp canyons steep incline quickly quieted the passengers.

About an hour into the ride, the train wheels ground to a stop just past the timber line. A rock slide covered the track and it would be hours before the workers could clear it. Simmons apologized to his guests in the nippy mountain air, and ordered the train back to Manitou.

A second train of dignitaries tried the ascent in the early afternoon with the same result. Finally later that afternoon, the third train made it to the summit at 5:25 pm. Passengers were the 61 members of the Highland Christian Church Choir from Denver.

It was dark when they returned, sooty and tired, back to the Manitou depot. The trip had been exhilarating and a full-course dinner at the Iron Spring Hotel awaited them, courtesy of Zalmon Simmons.

A two-year restoration and reconstruction project was completed this year and the line reopened on May 20.

The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway still operates today. I hope to see the view from the top of Pike’s Peak on my travels over the next couple of years.

