OLD KENOSHA: Some Wisconsin history has been downplayed

Born at Fort Vincennes, Ind., in 1782, his family resettled in Ste. Genevieve, Mo., when Henry was a teen. He married Christina McDonald who would bear him 13 children.

Lured by reports of fabulous wealth, he left the lead mines of Missouri and arrived in southwest Wisconsin in 1827 with his family including nine children. He also brought his slaves with him. He had inherited them at the age of 24 when his father died.

In Missouri, slavery was an accepted practice. Missouri would be the 12th state to join the Confederacy during the Civil War.

It was Dodge’s slaves that helped him accumulate wealth in southwest Wisconsin, as he worked them in his lead mine.

We did learn in school about the Northwest Ordinance of 1787 which explicitly prohibited slavery in the Northwest Territory, but not about Dodge being a slave owner as was his friend George W. Jones, who later would represent Wisconsin in Congress. They both settled in the lead mining region of what would become Wisconsin.

Why didn’t we learn about this?

Maybe because some historians here didn’t want to shine a light in a dark corner.