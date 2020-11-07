OLD KENOSHA: Some Wisconsin history has been downplayed

Much has been said lately about “revisionist history.”
This is the distortion of the historical record making certain events appear to be more important or have impacted history in a way that drastically disagrees with the historical record.
But what accounts for history? There is an African proverb that reads: “Until the Lion tells his side of the story, the tale of the hunt will always glorify the Hunter.”
It got me thinking about the historical events, the inequities, and hidden stories we never learned about in school. Call them sins of omission.
We can start with a piece of Wisconsin history that was never taught in my high school classes.
You may be familiar with Henry Dodge, the first Territorial Governor of Wisconsin. He founded the city of Dodgeville in Iowa County; he also has a State Park named for him. He was a Brigadier General in the War of 1812, and later received accolades for his leadership and tactics against the Native Peoples in the Black Hawk War in 1832.
His influence stretched into multiple states as Dodge County, Wisconsin, Dodge County Minnesota, and Henry County, Iowa, were named after him. He came to Wisconsin when our state, Iowa, a section of Minnesota and Michigan were part of the Michigan Territory.
Born at Fort Vincennes, Ind., in 1782, his family resettled in Ste. Genevieve, Mo., when Henry was a teen. He married Christina McDonald who would bear him 13 children.
Lured by reports of fabulous wealth, he left the lead mines of Missouri and arrived in southwest Wisconsin in 1827 with his family including nine children. He also brought his slaves with him. He had inherited them at the age of 24 when his father died.
In Missouri, slavery was an accepted practice. Missouri would be the 12th state to join the Confederacy during the Civil War.
It was Dodge’s slaves that helped him accumulate wealth in southwest Wisconsin, as he worked them in his lead mine.
We did learn in school about the Northwest Ordinance of 1787 which explicitly prohibited slavery in the Northwest Territory, but not about Dodge being a slave owner as was his friend George W. Jones, who later would represent Wisconsin in Congress. They both settled in the lead mining region of what would become Wisconsin.
Why didn’t we learn about this?
Maybe because some historians here didn’t want to shine a light in a dark corner.
In an article in the Autumn 1968 Wisconsin Magazine of History, an editor wrote: “Because historians have tended to overemphasize the influence of Sherman Booth’s newspaper, “The American Freeman; Booth’s involvement in the Joshua Glove case; the legendary but mainly undocumented role of the state in the Underground Railroad; and the state supreme court’s refusal to recognize the constitutionality of the Fugitive Slave Law, the extent of pro-slavery sentiment in early Wisconsin, particularly in the southwestern area, has been largely overlooked.”
Dodge migrates north
Just before he came to the lead mining region in 1827, Dodge called his slaves together and promised them he would give them their freedom within five years if they move north with him.
In the 1830 Census, Henry Dodge had nine free white persons, five slaves (four male and one female) and four free colored persons living on his property. (The identification terms are as stated in the census report.)
In 1836, the abolitionist Rev. Edward Mathews came to visit Dodge near the time he was appointed Territorial Governor by President Andrew Jackson in 1836. The visit is documented in his journal held in the manuscripts collection of the Wisconsin Historical Society.
The pair had a discussion about slavery in Wisconsin, to which Dodge stated that Wisconsin, which had just become its own territory, was already free from slavery.
Mathews pointed out the eleven slaves were reported in Wisconsin territorial census of that had recently been completed.
Dodge replied that some lawyers held that a slave who was brought to Wisconsin by his master, was not free till his freedom was legally recorded. Dodge said he didn’t believe that was true and that the slave in such a case was free, as soon as he stepped across the boundary line into the Territory.
Broken promises
Dodge didn’t keep his promise to make his slaves free in five years: it stretched into 11 years. It was only when public opinion began to question why the Territory’s Governor still owned slaves that Dodge took action.
On April 11, 1838, Dodge signed a deed of manumission for the five slaves – Tom, Lear, Jim, Toby and Joe – who had accompanied him. Three days later he posted a $4,000 bond to be in force until it was clear that the former slaves, who intended to continue to reside in Iowa County, would not become public wards.
He then gave each of the five men forty acres and a yoke of oxen.
Which begs the question of what became of the female slave noted in the 1830 census? And where did the fifth freed male slave belonging to Dodge come from?
In the 1840 census, the Dodge property has no slaves, but it does note six free colored persons, two of which are female living there.
Henry Dodge’s personal and political power steadily increased. He would serve as the first and fourth Territorial Governor of Wisconsin from 1836 to 1841 and again (reappointed by President James A. Polk) from 1845 to 1848. When Wisconsin became a state in 1848, Dodge was elected to the US Senate and re-elected senator in 1851.
As a US Senator, Dodge showed he had changed his mind about his support of slavery and voted in favor of extending the slavery prohibition of the Northwest Ordinance (the one he ignored) to the Territory of Oregon and voted for the suppression of the slave trade in Washington DC. He voted against the Fugitive Slave bill, the Wilmot Proviso (which would have expanded slavery into new territories), and the Kansas- Nebraska bill, (which would have led to the expansion of slavery).
Dodge died at age 84 just across the Mississippi River from his prior home in Iowa County Wisconsin in Burlington, Iowa in 1867.
