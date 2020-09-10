Old Kenosha: Tennis, running enthusiast left mark on a generation of Kenoshans

The year before, at age 17, Bjorn entered his first Turkey Day Run, coming in fifth. It was a five-mile race around the track at Lakefront Stadium. He returned to place fourth, third and second each year through 1940.

With the onset of World War II, entries in the run dropped due to a lack of runners. If you were healthy enough to run, the U.S. Army wanted you.

When Bjorn finally came back to run in the 1949 Thanksgiving Day race, he took first place, winning by 400 yards with a time of 30:50.

Bjorn won again in 1950, but he was one of only six competitors in the five-mile. (The zero-degree temperature at race time surely made for one of the coldest Turkey Day Runs on record.) At that time, he was runner-coach on the La Crosse cross country team.

But the popularity of the event was waning. Thanksgiving Day 1952 was the last time runners at that time got a workout before their feast.

A hiatus of nearly a quarter century passed until the race was revived and renamed the Mayor’s Turkey Day Run in 1986. Bjorn, 66, was there on the street at race time, wearing a shirt that signified his 50 years of running, given to him by his fellow members of the Kenosha Running Club.

Four-mile limit