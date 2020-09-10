Old Kenosha: Tennis, running enthusiast left mark on a generation of Kenoshans

The last week of August marked the 100th anniversary of the birth of local educator, sports activist, runner and tennis enthusiast Louis Henry Bjorn.
Bjorn, a life-long Kenoshan, was a member of the Civilian Conservation Corps before entering the Army in WWII.
After the war, he went back to college to receive his Bachelor’s degree in education from the former Wisconsin State College in La Crosse. He returned to Kenosha and began teaching at Grant Elementary School, transferring to Cordelia Harvey Elementary when it was built in 1961.
Bjorn mostly taught fifth grade, and his students called him “Mr. B.” One of those students was Mike Lewis.
“He was a very important in my life,” Lewis said. “He directed me to where I am right now, a physical education teacher at Curtis Strange Elementary School.”
Lewis credits Bjorn with firing up his interest in tennis. Lewis has taught tennis professionally in Texas and Arizona and coached girls tennis at Tremper High School over a span of two dozen years.
‘Bullets Bjorn’
Bjorn, who took up tennis in about 1952, initiated the Kenosha City Recreational Department summer tennis program in the mid-1960s. Lewis said he and a couple other schoolmates got into the program after having Bjorn as his teacher at Harvey.
“They called him ‘Bullets Bjorn’ because of his big serve,” Lewis recalled.
Bjorn gave tennis instructions to a large number of Kenosha kids through the program (including yours truly), but Lewis and his classmates — including Steve Carey, Steve Leff and Kathy Thomas — became summer court rats at the Pennoyer Park tennis courts, playing from morning past sundown. When the unlit courts succumbed to darkness, they’d eek out one more game by streetlight.
“He kept our interest up. I remember the day when I first beat him for the first time,” Lewis said. “It was two or three years after he first taught me to play. I thought I was on the top of the mountain.”
About five years later, Lewis, Carey and Leff were on the 1973 Bradford boys tennis conference championship team.
“It all goes back to Louis Bjorn. He will always be forever important to me,” Lewis said somberly.
On the run
Bjorn’s other athletic passion was running.
He was one of the very few Turkey Day Run participants to make the transition from the old sporadic Turkey Day Runs before 1952 to the renewal of the Kenosha favorite in 1979.
Bjorn was a distance runner at Platteville State Teachers College, running a 4-minute, 35-second mile as a freshman in 1938 when 4:06 was the world record.
The year before, at age 17, Bjorn entered his first Turkey Day Run, coming in fifth. It was a five-mile race around the track at Lakefront Stadium. He returned to place fourth, third and second each year through 1940.
With the onset of World War II, entries in the run dropped due to a lack of runners. If you were healthy enough to run, the U.S. Army wanted you.
When Bjorn finally came back to run in the 1949 Thanksgiving Day race, he took first place, winning by 400 yards with a time of 30:50.
Bjorn won again in 1950, but he was one of only six competitors in the five-mile. (The zero-degree temperature at race time surely made for one of the coldest Turkey Day Runs on record.) At that time, he was runner-coach on the La Crosse cross country team.
But the popularity of the event was waning. Thanksgiving Day 1952 was the last time runners at that time got a workout before their feast.
A hiatus of nearly a quarter century passed until the race was revived and renamed the Mayor’s Turkey Day Run in 1986. Bjorn, 66, was there on the street at race time, wearing a shirt that signified his 50 years of running, given to him by his fellow members of the Kenosha Running Club.
Four-mile limit
Bjorn ran at least a mile every day, but by the time he was in his late 50s he didn’t like running more than four miles at a time. By then he was entering running events just to finish.
In a 1978 Kenosha News “Kornkie’s Column,” written by the late sports editor Jim Kornkven, Bjorn gave his opinion of the new marathon craze. (Bjorn and Kornkven had a standing tennis match on Sunday mornings.)
“I think guys who run the marathons are nuts. Running so you hit that so-called ‘wall’ doesn’t make sense and can harm you more than help you,” Bjorn told Kornkven. “Even four miles is getting into real distance running. I’d prefer a two-mile race.”
Bjorn ran his last Turkey Day Run in 2000, when he was 70 years old. That year he was inducted into the Kenosha Unified School District Athletic Hall of Fame.
Louis Bjorn died on March 26, 2004, at the age of 83.
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.