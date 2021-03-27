OLD KENOSHA: The Algonquin, the great hotel that never was

(I hope Trenary didn’t wait too long to cash his check, as we shall see.)

The first unit of the Algonquin hotel was to have 110 rooms, with provision to add 150 more.

Berend, it was rumored, had been a driving force in the building of the Miller Hotel in Milwaukee.

Work began when the old Trenary house was removed and an excavation for the basement of the new hotel building dug. But that’s where the project stopped.

The Kenosha Mews reported that in June, Berend had moved to Milwaukee and that friends said he was suffering from “a highly nervous disorder,” a result of overwork in his attempts to get the hotel construction under way.

But the 1921 Kenosha City Directory has a listing for the Milwaukee hotel man that read “Berend, Martin President and General Manager Sheridan Hotel Corp. res Milwaukee.” “Res” is the directory abbreviation for “residence.”

If that’s true, he may not have lived here at all. In fact, according to the 1920 Federal Census, neither he or William Burns were living in Kenosha at the time of the census.

Local folly

That summer, the project became a local joke.