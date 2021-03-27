OLD KENOSHA: The Algonquin, the great hotel that never was

Imitation is the greatest form of flattery, and in Kenosha, the plans to build The Algonquin Hotel here in 1921 were met with some fanfare.
Could it someday be as magnificent as the Algonquin Hotel in midtown Manhattan in New York City? Opened in 1902, Manhattan’s Algonquin was built with 181 rooms.
Famous for the Algonquin Round Table – a group of men and women journalists, authors, and actors that met daily in the hotel’s main dining room to exchange ideas and opinions (Think of it as The View, TMZ and Entertainment Tonight all rolled into one.) – the New York hotel was a cultural icon of it’s day.
Back in Wisconsin, the Sheridan Hotel Corporation was incorporated Sept. 30, 1920 with a capital stock of $1 million for the purpose of building a hotel in Kenosha named The Algonquin.
According to local news reports of the day, it was proposed to issue 10,000 cumulative preferred shares of stock at $100 each with a return of seven percent subject to redemption at $105 per share. There was also 5,000 shares of common stock proposed.
An ad in the 1921 Kenosha City Directory lists Martin Berend as president and William F. Burns, as secretary/treasurer of the corporation.
Purchases land
The corporation purchased property for $45,000 (that’s $619,537 in today’s money) on the northeast corner of Sheridan Road and Market Street (56th Street). Kenosha’s adult education cultivator Otis L. Trenary sold his home as the initial land for the hotel. With his school, the College of Commerce right next door, he must have thought it was a good investment.
(I hope Trenary didn’t wait too long to cash his check, as we shall see.)
The first unit of the Algonquin hotel was to have 110 rooms, with provision to add 150 more.
Berend, it was rumored, had been a driving force in the building of the Miller Hotel in Milwaukee.
Work began when the old Trenary house was removed and an excavation for the basement of the new hotel building dug. But that’s where the project stopped.
The Kenosha Mews reported that in June, Berend had moved to Milwaukee and that friends said he was suffering from “a highly nervous disorder,” a result of overwork in his attempts to get the hotel construction under way.
But the 1921 Kenosha City Directory has a listing for the Milwaukee hotel man that read “Berend, Martin President and General Manager Sheridan Hotel Corp. res Milwaukee.” “Res” is the directory abbreviation for “residence.”
If that’s true, he may not have lived here at all. In fact, according to the 1920 Federal Census, neither he or William Burns were living in Kenosha at the time of the census.
Local folly
That summer, the project became a local joke.
In July, a prankster quietly placed a dummy holding a fishing pole down into the water-filled excavation, sitting the dummy on a rock. The illusion was good enough to fool a beat patrolman into trying to shag the angler out from there.
Despite the re-organization of the Sheridan Hotel Corp. on July 29, 1921, the project was a bust.
As for the gaping hole on one of Kenosha’s busiest streets, it remained for about four years until it was filled in for the erection of the Lockwood Filling Station on that corner.
Today the location has a tree, a small parking lot and the old Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau sign on it.
The old photo from the early 1920s seen shows the intersection and the hole fenced off for safety’s sake.
The streetcar tracks run on 56th Street and those buildings stand were the County Courthouse is today.
The most startling aspect of the image, in my opinion, is the width of the streets. Look how narrow Sheridan Road is! Today’s snowplows would never make it down the center without hitting parked cars.
