OLD KENOSHA: The Christmas Tree Ship, the Rouse Simmons, had major ties to Kenosha

Perhaps because of August, Herman was a generous man and always provided free trees each year to those in need. Because of his “Christmas-giving” spirit, he was given the moniker “Captain Santa,” and Chicago newspapers wrote stories about him.

Herman’s wife and three daughters made wreaths, garlands and decorations to add more products to sell. Once docked, the crew strung electric lights from bow to stern to make the shopping experience more inviting.

Last voyage

The Rouse Simmons made her way to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula for the last time in 1912.

Villagers in Thompson, Mich., just five miles southwest of Manistique, watched with concern as the Rouse Simmons was loaded on Thanksgiving Day.

Schuenemann and his crew raced to pack nearly 5,000 evergreen trees in the aging ship’s 8-foot-tall cargo hold. On deck, bundled trees were stacked eight feet high. With more lashed to the masts, it appeared like a floating forest.

Onboard with Schuenemann and his crew were fellow lake captain Charles Nelson of Chicago (another one-eighth shareholder) and a group of lumberjacks hitching a ride to the Windy City. There were 16 souls in all.