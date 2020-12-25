OLD KENOSHA: The Christmas Tree Ship, the Rouse Simmons, had major ties to Kenosha

Living on Lake Michigan as we do, we know what a fierce, roiling, icy mess the Great Lakes can be in the winter.
Winter gales are wicked things, born of deep-diving atmospheric pressure, thick dark clouds, bone-chilling cold and howling winds.
When wood-hulled schooners sailed these waters, November perpetually released sailors to the safety of their homes for the season until the ships were safe to sail again in the early spring.
For about two dozen of the schooners after 1880, the last haul of the season was Christmas trees from northern Wisconsin and Michigan to the Chicago docks. Families would start the holiday with a visit to the Chicago River slips, board one of the schooners and pick out a tree.
One ship, the Rouse Simmons, was the stuff of Great Lakes lore. It would become known as The Christmas Tree Ship, with “Captain Santa” at the helm.
The ship was named after one of the financiers, Kenosha dry goods merchant Rouse Simmons, brother to Zalmon Simmons, mattress magnate.
The 132-foot-long, three-masted schooner was built by Allan, McClelland and Company in Milwaukee in 1868. Kenoshans Royal B. Townslee and Captain Alfred Ackermann planned the construction and were the first owners.
Hauled wood from north
Soon, the Rouse Simmons became part of Muskegon lumber baron Charles Hackley’s fleet and spent much of her early decades carrying wood from his mills to the insatiable market of Chicago after the Great Fire in 1871.
According to U.S. Customs records, she was making almost weekly runs from Grand Haven, Mich., to Chicago.
After 20 years, Hackley sold the Rouse Simmons, and for the next couple decades she went through the hands of several owners and captains. Great Lakes schooner master Capt. Herman Schuenemann purchased an eighth of a share in her in 1910.
Schooners had a commercial sea life of about 20 years, and by the time Schuenemann took her helm, she was a real working antique of 44 years.
Being ‘Captain Santa’
For years, the Schuenemanns had been among those schooner crews making a decent profit on the season ending with the Christmas tree run.
They knew the dangers.
Herman’s older brother, Capt. August Schuenemann, was sailing a load of Christmas trees to the Chicago market on the S. Thal on Nov. 9-10, 1898, when he and his entire crew went down in a storm off Glencoe, Ill. There were no survivors.
Losing his brother to the hissing, pounding waves of the lake must have affected Herman somehow.
Perhaps because of August, Herman was a generous man and always provided free trees each year to those in need. Because of his “Christmas-giving” spirit, he was given the moniker “Captain Santa,” and Chicago newspapers wrote stories about him.
Herman’s wife and three daughters made wreaths, garlands and decorations to add more products to sell. Once docked, the crew strung electric lights from bow to stern to make the shopping experience more inviting.
Last voyage
The Rouse Simmons made her way to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula for the last time in 1912.
Villagers in Thompson, Mich., just five miles southwest of Manistique, watched with concern as the Rouse Simmons was loaded on Thanksgiving Day.
Schuenemann and his crew raced to pack nearly 5,000 evergreen trees in the aging ship’s 8-foot-tall cargo hold. On deck, bundled trees were stacked eight feet high. With more lashed to the masts, it appeared like a floating forest.
Onboard with Schuenemann and his crew were fellow lake captain Charles Nelson of Chicago (another one-eighth shareholder) and a group of lumberjacks hitching a ride to the Windy City. There were 16 souls in all.
They cast off the next day, Nov. 22, 1912, and soon after a gale with wind gusts of 65 miles per hour whipped the sails.
Spray from rising seas gripped the tree boughs, and the wind thrusted an icy hand on the rigging, sails and spars, coating all with ice. The added weight of the wet cargo made the ship ride dangerously low on the water.
As they slid down the thumb of Wisconsin during the early afternoon of Nov. 23, Schuenemann ordered the flag lowered to half mast, a universal distress signal.
A surfman on watch at the Life Saving Station in Kewaunee, Wis., spotted the schooner at 2:50 p.m., not knowing its identity, and reported it to Station Keeper Capt. Craite, who also viewed it with station glasses. Minutes later it disappeared from view.
Craite notified Capt. Sogge at Two Rivers, the next station further south. The surfmen there launched the station’s powerboat with all haste. It reached the schooner’s last position at 4:20 p.m., but the schooner was nowhere to be seen.
The Rouse Simmons and all on board had vanished.
It wasn’t until the next fishing season when fishermen’s nets began to haul in fir trees and Captain Schuenemann’s wallet, wrapped in waterproof oilskin, that the suspected truth was verified.
Final resting place
In 1971, master diver Kent Bellrichard discovered a ship resting on nearly even keel in 180 feet of water off Rawley Point, six miles northeast of Two Rivers. It bore the nameplate of Rouse Simmons.
The Wisconsin Historical Society undertook an archaeological survey of the site in 2006 and determined that when The Christmas Tree Ship sank, it went down hard, bow first, leaving a 10-foot-deep gash on the lake bottom.
The anchor chain, masts and spar were all lying forward beyond the bow of the wreck.
As warm and fuzzy of a tradition as the “Captain Santa” story seems, Mrs. Schuenemann and the other wives whose husbands made a living on the Great Lakes knew the cold truth.
It wasn’t a matter of if a lake disaster would hit their families, but when.