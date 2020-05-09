Old Kenosha: The dark times of The Kenosha Volksbund

Before there was a Boys and Girls Club in Kenosha, many children here were involved in the Christian Youth Council programs that provided sports opportunities at the CYC Community Center at 1715 52nd St.
Most likely none of the Baby Boomers, or the next generations of children who went there, ever knew about the darkness that briefly took hold in the gymnasium long before they were born.
The building, which was demolished in 2013, was built in 1921 as the German-American Club.
Many of our county’s residents today can trace their heritage back to German ancestors. In 1920, this was even more true.
The Germans gathered at the club as did the Italians in the Italian-American Club, the Swedes in the Swedish-American Club, the Danes in the Danish-American Club.
But by the next decade, the German-American Club members were being edged out by a thinly-veiled Hitler fan club.
The movement began in Chicago in 1924 when the Free Society of Teutonia was founded. The Society’s aim was to enlist ethnic Germans in the cause of German nationalism.
When Vol. 1 of “Mein Kampf” (“My Struggle”) was written the following year by Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler outlining his antisemitic beliefs, his love of the purity of the Aryan Race and his plans for the future of Germany, the society became his mouthpiece in America.
The society morphed into the German-American Bund (“bund” is German for “alliance”) in 1936 and chapters sporadically began to pop up around the country. Here in Kenosha, a chapter of the bund was formed, christened The Kenosha Volksbund.
In the summer of 1937, the 28-member Kenosha Volksbund got a park permit from the city to hold a German Day event at Washington Park. When the City Council got wind of what the group was quietly planning to do, it scheduled hearings to get input from both sides of the controversy.
On August 2 and 4, two contemptuous sessions showed that many Kenoshans disagreed with the group’s true philosophy.
Martin Schmidt, William Patten, Reinold Klug and several members of local German organizations claimed the Kenosha Volksbund did not truly represent the beliefs of those with German heritage in Kenosha.
Many groups, including several local labor organizations, the Kenosha Ministerial Association, and anti-fascist groups wanted the city to revoke the permit. They claimed this was not a traditional German Day event, but rather an opportunity for the spread of Nazi propaganda.
Ewald Schneider, secretary of the Kenosha Volksbund denied the charges of the event being a Nazi demonstration.
“There have been German Days before in Kenosha,” Schneider told those in the council chambers. “The one planned for next Sunday is similar to these. There were no Nazi activities last year and there will be none this year.”
George Froboese of Milwaukee, Midwestern leader of the bund, was in attendance and was singled out by opponents of the celebration.
Councilman Edward Weston referred to a congressional investigation report that named Kenosha as one of the concentration points for the bund.
In the end, the City Council voted unanimously to revoke the permit.
Event picketed
The Kenosha Volksbund would stage its program indoors at the German American Club on Aug. 8, 1937.
About 100 anti-bund picketers carried signs in the pouring rain, some saying “Kenosha wants no Hitler.” They watched as approximately 400 attendees crammed into the building.
Inside, a goose-stepping security force dressed in brown shirts marched in to a drumbeat under American flags and swastika banners.
A reporter for the Kenosha Evening News gained access and the next day a front-page story gave readers the whole story: “The men marched down the center aisle to the front of the hall where they halted and gave the Nazi salute to the crowd, which returned the salute.”
About half of the rally’s participants were families of bund members from Sheboygan, Milwaukee, Chicago, South Bend and Hammond, Ind. The other half was comprised of Volksbund members, local fascists and the curious. The gathering had men, women and children, verified by the photos that survive.
Froboese was one of the main speakers. He launched into his tirade “against the enemies of Germany,” vowing to “battle to the last ounce of blood in our veins.”
Froboese was a lieutenant of German-born Fritz Kuhn, the national leader of the German -American Bund. He had accompanied Kuhn and other bund leaders in 1936 to the Olympic Games in Berlin, where they had an audience with Hitler.
Bund’s last days
At its peak, the German -American Bund demonstrated its drawing power on Feb. 20, 1939, when 20,000 attended a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
It was downhill for the group from there.
By 1941 the once-confident German-American Bund and its campaign of hate was withering. Kuhn had been sent to jail for tax evasion and, ironically, embezzlement of bund funds. Later, while in prison, his fraudulently obtained citizenship was revoked and he was deported.
Other leaders were being scrutinized by government investigators.
Froboese, his faithfulness finally rewarded, took the reins of the national bund on Nov. 13, 1941.
But the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the chain reaction that resulted in the German declaration of war upon America, presented the organization with an ultimatum. Nine days later the German-American Bund and all its affiliates disbanded.
Five years after George Froboese spoke before the Kenosha City Council, he was summoned to a federal grand jury investigation in New York City to testify and face possible criminal charges. If found guilty, he too would have been stripped of his U.S. citizenship.
On the way to the NYC court on June 17, 1942, Froboese slipped off the train in Waterloo, Ind. Unseen, he slipped off down the tracks and purposefully laid his head on the rail.
Police found papers in his pocket that identified the body.
