Old Kenosha: The dark times of The Kenosha Volksbund

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before there was a Boys and Girls Club in Kenosha, many children here were involved in the Christian Youth Council programs that provided sports opportunities at the CYC Community Center at 1715 52nd St.

Most likely none of the Baby Boomers, or the next generations of children who went there, ever knew about the darkness that briefly took hold in the gymnasium long before they were born.

The building, which was demolished in 2013, was built in 1921 as the German-American Club.

Many of our county’s residents today can trace their heritage back to German ancestors. In 1920, this was even more true.

The Germans gathered at the club as did the Italians in the Italian-American Club, the Swedes in the Swedish-American Club, the Danes in the Danish-American Club.

But by the next decade, the German-American Club members were being edged out by a thinly-veiled Hitler fan club.

The movement began in Chicago in 1924 when the Free Society of Teutonia was founded. The Society’s aim was to enlist ethnic Germans in the cause of German nationalism.