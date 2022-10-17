OLD KENOSHA:Two young women from Kenosha make trek to California mostly by foot in 1922

There is nothing like a good adventure, especially so if things turn out safe, but with a few thrills along the way.

In 1922, Kenoshan Agnes Boldt, 17, got a severe case of wanderlust and — like journalist Nellie Blye — hit the road with little baggage and a lot of courage.

Her goal was to walk from Kenosha to California and see America. At least that is what she consistently told the newspapers along her route.

I wrote about Agnes and her adventure in this column many years ago. What I didn’t have back then was the wonderful resource Newspapers.com. By searching Agnes Boldt, articles about her and her traveling companion Hazel Jensen popped up and we now have many more colorful details to share.

In many of the articles it mentions that Agnes is an orphan and there was a tip in an article published in The Hutchinson (Kan.) News: “Miss Boldt left Kenosha February 23, deciding that hiking across country would be more interesting than dishing up food for fussy girls at a boarding school.”

Sounds like Agnes was working at Kemper Hall girl’s school.

Over on Park Row, (66th Street, where Anderson Art Center is today) lived the working-class family of Danish immigrants, Eli and Ella Jensen and their four children. Their oldest daughter Hazel was 16. Agnes and the Jensen kids were first cousins.

The two adventurers dreamed of seeing the country as the pioneers did. As Agnes revealed her plan, Hazel had wanted to go, but her family strenuously objected.

Agnes must have been a confident, crafty girl. She convinced Kenosha Mayor John G. Joachim to give her a letter of introduction, which she shared with the authorities of every town she entered, to provide her with some sort of legitimacy. And she collected similar letters of recommendation from officials in the places she stayed, along with newspaper clippings of all the publicity she received.

She took off for Chicago and made her way through Illinois and Missouri, having her photo taken with the Mayor of St. Louis.

On the road

Agnes arrived in Kansas City in March and there made friends with Police Chief Edwards, who decided the young gal needed some protection and gave her a .32 revolver to go along with the .22 that Agnes had already acquired.

Back in Kenosha, Hazel either wore her parents down or escaped, boarding a train. She caught up with Agnes at Kansas City.

Lanky Hazel looked older than 16, which was surely an asset. She learned how to shoot and supposedly took over possession of the .22.

The gals dressed in army breeches and shirts, heavy boots and gun belts with holsters. Certainly not the normal female attire of the Flapper era.

The pair averaged 25 miles a day, and did not turn down rides as a rule, but walked more than half the time.

Keep in mind that in 1922, there weren’t that many cars or trucks passing them along the roads. In 1922, there were 22,400 autos and trucks registered in the state of New Mexico and the Ford Model “T” was the most popular car.

Agnes and Hazel slept in hotels and barn haylofts along the way, selling photos of themselves taken in Kansas City or working on farms for room and board money.

There were times that they also slept in safety in city jails as they did in Newton and Hutchinson, Kan. Both had empty women’s wards for accommodations, where they knew they would be fed.

Onward they trekked through the dusty trails of Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona.

They traveled light, sharing a comb and brush, and carried a few personal items in their small packs. By they time they got through New Mexico, they each wore multiple silver rings on each hand.

On March 30, 1922 the Associated Press picked up a tiny news brief relating that Agnes was walking from Kenosha to Los Angeles that was published in at least eight newspapers in Kansas and Indiana.

Stuck in jail

In Santa Fe, they got into a little trouble when they neglected to pay the $4 bill at the Coronado Hotel. The Albuquerque police chief kept them in jail while he tried to get money from the Jensens to put the girls on a train headed home.

As he waited to hear from the Jensens, Sheriff Shoemaker armed with a warrant arrived to bring them back to face the judge in Santa Fe. The judge imposed a $44 fine. The penniless pair cooled their boot heels in jail for a while.

Hazel’s parents told the authorities that Hazel had their permission to travel unaccompanied and they were released.

The only other time they spent a forced night in jail was when they arrived in Los Angeles on May 2, walking around “in their hiking attire and with their six-shooters in plain view, swaggering down the boulevard in Los Angeles.”

In Los Angeles being the kind of city it was, they were swamped with publicity and whisked off for photo shoots with the authorities and Hollywood stars.

Two weeks later they were in Portland, Ore., and from there they headed to Washington and Idaho. In Billings, Montana on June 21, they told their story to the Billings Gazette. They had collected five more handguns along the way from law officers.

As their adventure was winding down, so did the publicity. The Kenosha Evening News ran a front page story on May 3, 1922 when Agnes and Hazel reached their goal in California.

But after Montana, the 1922 trail runs cold.

We do know they made it home.

Off again

Agnes was in the papers again in early spring 1923, when she approached Kenosha Police Chief Chad Logan for a letter of introduction for her upcoming trek.

This time, she joined up with Genevieve Goodluck (Goetluck), 19, of Genoa City. The traveling companions took a train and reached St. Louis on April 5 and were about to hit the trail on foot headed to Mexico.

But the newspapers weren’t interested in her new journey.

Genevieve returned and by 1925, was living in Kenosha, working at the Nash plant.

According to an item on the Society Page in the Kenosha Evening News, Agnes and Hazel did attend a Halloween party in Kenosha in 1947 when the cousins were in their 40s.

Not much more is found about Agnes.

As for Hazel, she married Walter G. Forbes in 1925 and had a family. She died at the age of 87 on May 19, 1993, in Elkhorn. Her obituary states she was a member of the Kenosha Garden Club and volunteered in the foster grandparent program at Southern Colony for the Developmentally Disabled from 1967-1987.