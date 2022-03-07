OLD KENOSHA: Wisconsin Oxygen and Hydrogen Co. started here 100+ years ago, later rocked by explosions

Sometimes you come across a building here in town that even most Kenosha natives don’t know about.

I really felt out of the loop when an image of a burnt sienna-building with ornamental glazed terra cotta and signage appeared in the Facebook group “You Know You Are From Kenosha If”.

The building at 6315 31st Ave. is tucked away in a working class neighborhood a stone’s throw from the North Western tracks.

The Wisconsin Oxygen and Hydrogen Co. made the front page of the Kenosha Evening News on Oct. 13, 1920, with the headline “New $150,000 industry locates in Kenosha.” By then the new building designed by the architectural firm of White, White and White and Company of Kenosha was nearly finished.

The new factory would produce hydrogen and oxygen by the electrolytic method, store them in tanks and supply factories in southeast Wisconsin for use in welding.

The company was modeled after the Indiana Oxygen Co. in Indianapolis. Indiana investors provided the capital for the venture, but the Kenosha operation remained independent.

The plant went into operation in mid-December of 1920.

Explosions light up sky

On the night of Dec. 16, 1929, shortly after 11:30 p.m., the winter quiet of the neighborhood was ripped by two successive explosions.

People ran outdoors in time to see a huge flame shoot straight into the air above the Wisconsin Oxygen and Hydrogen Co building, taking everything loose in the building with it.

Ten minutes later, as the first responders arrived, a second explosion rocked the night, shattering more windows up and down the street.

Entering from the north side of the building, hoses spraying, firemen discovered a naked body, the clothes blown off it, hanging from what was left of the rafters. It was the body of the night watchman, Joe Repsol, 22, who had been hurled up into the vaulted ceiling, catching on a steel bar.

It was a nightmare relived for the Repsol family, as his father, John Repsol, had been killed in a mine explosion in Cherry, Ill. when Joe was 18 months old.

Kenosha County Coroner A.B. Schmitz later determined that no inquest would be held in the death as it was accidental.

No one in the area had been close enough to the explosion to tell what had actually happened.

The explosions had taken the entire roof off the building and pieces of steel rafters and machinery were found in vacant lots a mile away.

Another deadly blast

Ten days after the Kenosha explosion, another blast involving a Wisconsin Oxygen and Hydrogen Co. product took place in Waukesha.

The Creamery Package Co., which manufactures bottle-washing machinery for the dairy industry, had just started the day shift when a tank of oxygen-acetylene exploded.

Emil Bramen was killed instantly when a 6 square-inch piece of tank sheared off his leg, continuing through a wall, where it pierced a piece of sheet metal.

Another piece of the tank sliced Otto Adrian, who had just entered the workroom to get a drink of water. He lost both his hands and died at the hospital a short time later.

Also injured was another worker, John Franz, who was using the acetylene torch when the tank exploded.

Three other men in the room escaped injury.

Waukesha County Coroner John Schaeffel deemed the deaths accidental. It was revealed in the subsequent inquest that Creamery Package had trouble with the tanks supplied by Wisconsin Oxygen and Hydrogen Co. for several weeks before the day of the deadly explosion.

They claimed that the pressure in the tanks was too high for safety’s sake. The tanks registered at between 1,800 and 2,500 pounds, instead of the customary 1,000 to 2,000 pounds.

The management at the Waukesha factory took quick action to relieve the pressure in remaining tanks rendering them safe, but before it could be documented by county officials.

Could the Kenosha explosion have been triggered by an overfilled tank, too?

Three lawsuits were later filed seeking total damages of $42,200. The suits were settled out of court in February 1931 for a sum of $11,500.

Another death

Another exploding tank at the plant on the afternoon of Sunday, February 23, 1930 had Kenosha firemen bravely charging into the building and removed a flaming hydrogen tank. Damage was negligible.

The final deadly industrial accident at the Kenosha plant caused the death of employee Walter Wisniewski, 29, who died April 28, 1932 after his clothes caught fire as he was crawling into an Oxygen holder to inspect the plates. Wisniewski had been employed there three years.

In the fall of 1934, the Wisconsin Oxygen and Hydrogen Co. consolidated with the Compressed Industrial Gasses, Inc. and in early 1937 changed its name to that of its parent organization.

According to the Wright’s City Directory of Kenosha for 1941, it became the National Cylinder Gas Co. and somewhere along the way in the next 24 years, it no longer manufactured the gases, but distributed the gas tanks.

By 1963 it only employed 17 workers (no other employee records exist today) and in 1966, the building became a warehouse for a local company, Kelsey Welding.

Thanks to Ann Day of Salem Lakes who shared some research on the subject of the Wisconsin Oxygen and Hydrogen Co. and sent me down the rabbit hole. And, as always, thanks to Jonathan Martens, Exhibition and Collections Specialist at the Kenosha History Center.

