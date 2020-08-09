Old Kenosha: Woman's suffrage was hard won

After the veto, the Kenosha County Equal Suffrage League received special recognition from Wisconsin Woman Suffrage Association President Theodora Youmans, who said, “However able and active any suffrage workers may be, they cannot be superior to Kenosha.”

On display until Dec. 1 at the Kenosha History Center is a colorful certificate from the National American Woman Suffrage Association. It was bestowed on Kenoshan Emma E. Robinson on Feb. 16, 1920. It is signed by the noted suffragist Carrie Chapman Catt, president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association. Note: The History Center remains closed due to COVID-19. For updates on reopening plans, go the the museum’s website, www.kenoshahistorycenter.org.

Tenacity in their veins

In the 20th century, the National American Woman Suffrage Association’s aim was to work state by state for women’s suffrage while the breakaway National Woman’s Party took on the national elected officials.

The latter, led by Alice Paul — who was blessed with a flair for the dramatic — hit the outside game with marches, peaceful demonstrations and tirelessly picketing the White House.