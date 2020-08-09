Old Kenosha: Woman's suffrage was hard won

If I hear one more individual – be it on a political stage, in front of a network news camera or any other venue – talk about August 26, 1920 as the day women were given the vote, I’m gonna scream.
While the certification of the 19th Amendment to the US. Constitution on that day guaranteed all American women the right to vote, women weren’t “given” anything. They fought and fought hard for that right.
We should honor the centennial of women’s suffrage next month, even though COVID-19 has knocked out all the local events that were planned.
Kenosha had at least two groups working on women’s suffrage in the 20th century: The Kenosha County Equal Suffrage League and the Political Equality League of Kenosha.
Here are the names of a just few of the local women who made the commitment to work toward the goal of full suffrage, taken from the roll of the Kenosha County Equal Suffrage League in 1915:
Chief Executive Officer: Miss Harriet F. Bain
First Vice President: Mrs. Mary D. Bradford
Second Vice President: Miss Florence Wells
Third Vice President: Mrs. Gerthie Robinson
Treasurer: Mrs. Mary Peterson
Secretary: Mrs. Harriet S. Maywood
Legislative Chairwoman: Mrs. Louise D. Cole
Social Chairwoman: Mrs. Edith W. Fox
Finance Chairwoman: Mrs. Millie G. McIntyre
Press Chairwoman: Mrs. Charlotte Jordan
Membership Chairwoman: Mrs. Effie O. Hatfield
Lecture Chairwoman: Miss Mary E. Langan
Some of the 170 members of that group stayed in Kenosha, while others moved away but still carried on working for the cause elsewhere.
State suffrage attempts shot down
These women were infuriated that men had trounced the two chances Wisconsin had to join the ranks of states with full women’s suffrage.
Wisconsin Senate Bill 103, which would have allowed women to vote in all elections, passed the Wisconsin Legislature but was shot down in a statewide referendum bid on Nov. 5, 1912. The referendum was defeated, 227,024 to 135,546. (In Kenosha, it was defeated 2,651 to 2,144.)
The next year, Assembly Bill 520 was stalled when the vote on the floor was indefinitely postponed. Senate Bill 225 passed in both houses of the state legislature.
This time, Gov. Francis E. McGovern vetoed it in November of 1913, saying it was too soon after the 1912 vote to be placed on the 1916 ballot.
After the veto, the Kenosha County Equal Suffrage League received special recognition from Wisconsin Woman Suffrage Association President Theodora Youmans, who said, “However able and active any suffrage workers may be, they cannot be superior to Kenosha.”
On display until Dec. 1 at the Kenosha History Center is a colorful certificate from the National American Woman Suffrage Association. It was bestowed on Kenoshan Emma E. Robinson on Feb. 16, 1920. It is signed by the noted suffragist Carrie Chapman Catt, president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association. Note: The History Center remains closed due to COVID-19. For updates on reopening plans, go the the museum’s website, www.kenoshahistorycenter.org.
Tenacity in their veins
In the 20th century, the National American Woman Suffrage Association’s aim was to work state by state for women’s suffrage while the breakaway National Woman’s Party took on the national elected officials.
The latter, led by Alice Paul — who was blessed with a flair for the dramatic — hit the outside game with marches, peaceful demonstrations and tirelessly picketing the White House.
It was at this time that the women showed their true grit. Peaceful demonstrators were rounded up in Washington, D.C., in June of 1917 and arrested for obstructing traffic. They were jailed, and more picketers took their place in the line. It became a revolving door, with escalating jail time.
Summer turned to fall and still they kept coming. Their insistence on political prisoner status fell on deaf ears.
When the incarcerated Paul and Rose Winslow went on a hunger strike, the guards force fed them with rubber tubing.
Paul and 32 women protesters were taken to the Occoquan Workhouse — a filthy, deplorable Virginia jail — on the night of Nov. 14, 1917. For many days and nights, they endured contaminated water, wormy food, insect-infested bedding and brutality from the guards.
But they did not break.
Other incarcerated women joined the hunger strike. Federal leaders began to worry some of the women might die in in custody, and on Nov. 27-28 most were released.
It would be six weeks more before the 19th Amendment bill passed the House of Representatives on Jan. 10, 1918.
Kenoshan Harriet Bain worked non-stop with Catt and Wisconsin-born Anna Howard Shaw lobbying Congress.
When the suffrage bill passed in the lower house, Bain wasted no time telegraphing Robinson in Kenosha to give her the good news. Bain was credited with influencing several delegates from Wisconsin and Florida into supporting the bill.
World War I ended and the suffrage cause was gaining momentum. The Senate finally passed the Amendment on June 4, 1919.
Ratification painfully slow
Wisconsin was the first state to ratify the amendment at 11 a.m. on June 10, 1919, with votes of 24-1 in the Senate and 52-2 in the Assembly. Illinois likes to claim it was the first state to ratify the amendment, but because of a mistake in filing, it had to be re-ratified on June 17.
Two-thirds (36) of the states had to ratify the amendment in order to make it law.
Tennessee became the 36th state when it ratified on Aug. 18,1920.
The November presidential election of 1920 did not see a tsunami of women’s votes. About 9 million women voted, which was a third of the women eligible to vote in the U.S. at that time. But those 9 million votes represented about three times the number of women who were active in the suffrage movement’s last phase.
Catt founded the League of Women Voters, a non-partisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes voters play a critical role in democracy.
And more and more women started to vote. According to the Center for American Women and Politics, Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University, the number of women voting have exceeded the number of men in every presidential election since 1964.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.