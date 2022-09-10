Old Settlers Park Oktoberfest celebrates German culture in Paddock Lake

PADDOCK LAKE — Food, folks and fun brought crowds to Old Settlers Park Saturday for the 12th annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest.

For Dan and Lauren Anders of Waukegan, Ill., it was great way for them to celebrate Dan’s German heritage and share the culture with their young sons.

“We do all of the ethnic festivals,” Lauren said. “It’s a fun way to connect with our heritage.”

Dan Anders grew up eating German potato salad, homemade by his grandmother. On Saturday he said the potato salad he got at the village’s Oktoberfest was the best from a vendor he’d ever had.

“We just love all things Wisconsin,” Lauren Anders added. “This area has the best festivals.”

Other popular foods included German pretzels, bratwurst and potato pancakes. Multiple local restaurants were on hand to sell their wares.

Sally Crnich, head of the Oktoberfest team, said turnout and sales were going very well. “Beers are going down quick,” she said.

Crnich said her favorite part of Oktoberfest is seeing all the people who come to event, as well as the music.

“We love doing this,” she said.

There many kid-friendly activities, including pony rides and a petting zoo from New Beginnings Ranch, face painting by Pinot’s Palette of Pleasant Prairie, hair braiding by Salon Salon, and pumpkin painting, games and other crafts hosted by A Place To Grow.

Lannan Christensen, owner of A Place To Grow, said staff from the education center have volunteered at Oktoberfest the past couple of years and “really enjoy” doing so. Aside from volunteering on behalf of her organization, she also comes for the food and the music.

“It’s a fantastic community event,” Christensen said. “Every year, it keeps getting better and better.”

Guests could view professional pumpkin painting a few tents down at Dori Davis-Beck’s tent. Davis-Beck said she met Old Settlers Oktoberfest Board member Mindy Cooling a few years ago, and Cooling invited her to join in.

“It started as a hobby, but pumpkins are my passion,” Davis-Beck said.

Davis-Beck has carved pumpkins professionally for 25 years, she said. She also does glass etching, and featured Oktoberfest-themed glass mugs at her tent.

“I love (Oktoberfest) because fall is in the air,” she said. “It’s all about having fun.”

Other activities for all ages included the Dachshund Dash, authentic German dancing and music, a silent auction raffle and a car show.

Jamie Schenning, a volunteer in Oktoberfest’s silent auction tent, said Old Settlers Oktoberfest is a “blast.”

“There’s a mix (of activities) for everyone here,” Schenning said. “It’s a fun family event.”

