Oliver's Bakery future uncertain, but sweet things to continue for now

“Friday I came into work and it was like people just started coming in, ‘Oh I saw Facebook, are you closing?’’ Benson said. “I never said I was closing, I just said I was struggling, like every other small business in this town.”

Oliver’s Bakery fans came through in droves on Saturday as well, prompting Benson to post a photo of day-end empty bakery cases with a message of thanks to her loyal customers. “The love the city has shown me has been phenomenal.”

A Kenosha institution

Oliver’s has been a purveyor of pastries, bread and cakes since 1950. Benson has worked at the bakery for 42 years, taking ownership in 2013.

It has only been in the past few months that the outlook has been uncertain, she said. “Last January we were booming — we had just gained contracts from nursing homes and hospitals and I thought, ‘This year is going to be amazing!” Benson said. Less than two months later, those contracts disappeared with the pandemic shutdown.

However, during the spring lockdown when other businesses had to close, Oliver’s remained open. “What saved me was my fish and shrimp; other restaurants were closed so customers came here ... Kenosha stood by me and helped me get through last year,” Benson said.