Olson Brothers release Kenosha song to ask for healing

The indie band The Olson Brothers — made up of brothers Anthony Olson, 27, and Luke Olson, 30 — has released a song called “Kenosha (It’s Goin’ Down).”
The song is “a call for peace,” said Ben Schechter, who co-manages the band.
“The song was written when emotions were high right after the Kenosha riots of August 2020,” Schechter said. “The brothers recorded it in a $300-per-day studio in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the course of two and a half days.”
The track, he said, was co-produced by three-time Grammy Award winning producer Rob Cavallo.
Schechter fills in some background on the brothers:
Anthony and Luke went to St. Joseph High School and won a state championship in baseball, when Luke was a senior and Anthony was a freshman. Their father was the team’s coach.
Anthony Olson ended up graduating from Tremper High School.
Luke Olson went to acting school in New York City and was the front man of the indie rock band The Walters.
Anthony Olson played baseball at Oakton Community College and for the Kenosha Kingfish.
Their father runs North Shore Cement Burial Vault Co.
Two of their brothers run Swede’s bar in Downtown Kenosha.
Anthony and Luke have three brothers and a sister. (“A big family, all from Kenosha,” Schechter said.)
Anthony and Luke split time between Kenosha and Los Angeles.
The Olson Brothers “will be playing in Kenosha and the area once the album comes out in the fall,” Schechter said.
Starting Monday, “the song will be available on all streaming platforms,” he said.
For more information about the band, go to www.theolsonbrothers.band.
The Olson Brothers are described as “reinvigorating classic American country rock. Hailing from the heart of the Midwest, the Kenosha brothers have taken beloved vintage musical keepsakes and given it new wings, with wide open vocal harmonies and live studio instrumentation as vast as the rolling hills and the Midwestern life they write about.”
On their website, fans (and folks who could become fans) are asked to “think the Eagles meets Tom Petty, but with fresh new voices that are hungry to put true American rock ‘n’ roll back on stages across the country.”
Their new album, their website says, “seamlessly twists together the best of folk, pop, twang and country rock.”
Their “Kenosha” single features these lyrics:
“Sunday night and the city’s burnin’
Another young man has been shot down
Tear gas blowin’ all through the city
Couldn’t believe it’s my hometown
March down to the government building
Red and blue lights are flashin’ round
Raise your voice and show your feelings.”
A refrain heard throughout the song says:
“Let ‘em all know how it’s goin’ down
How it’s goin’ down
Gonna stand our ground
Cause it’s goin’ down
How it’s goin’ down
Gonna stand our ground
Cause it’s goin’ down”
The song also references the aftermath of last summer’s unrest and rioting, mentioning “local business been boarded up” but also striking a hopeful note: “Bless our neighbors, bless our soul, bless the heartache and bless rock ‘n’ roll.”
At the end, the song asks people to “Reach across the aisle, hold our brothers high.
“Give me the light, give me the light, give me the light. Give me light, give me the light, give me the light.”