Olson Brothers release Kenosha song to ask for healing

Anthony and Luke have three brothers and a sister. (“A big family, all from Kenosha,” Schechter said.)

Anthony and Luke split time between Kenosha and Los Angeles.

The Olson Brothers “will be playing in Kenosha and the area once the album comes out in the fall,” Schechter said.

Starting Monday, “the song will be available on all streaming platforms,” he said.

For more information about the band, go to www.theolsonbrothers.band.

The Olson Brothers are described as “reinvigorating classic American country rock. Hailing from the heart of the Midwest, the Kenosha brothers have taken beloved vintage musical keepsakes and given it new wings, with wide open vocal harmonies and live studio instrumentation as vast as the rolling hills and the Midwestern life they write about.”

On their website, fans (and folks who could become fans) are asked to “think the Eagles meets Tom Petty, but with fresh new voices that are hungry to put true American rock ‘n’ roll back on stages across the country.”

Their new album, their website says, “seamlessly twists together the best of folk, pop, twang and country rock.”