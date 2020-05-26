Olufs retires as director with nonprofit Society's Assets

Karen Olufs of Kenosha has retired from her position as director of Independent Living Services at Society’s Assets.
“For 21 years, Karen has helped Society’s Assets excel in supporting individuals with disabilities,” said Karl Kopp, Society’s Assets executive director. “She has also served on several statewide disability advocacy groups, sharing her vast knowledge with other nonprofits and creating best practices.”
The agency has named Tricia Lewis of Racine to succeed Olufs.
Olufs served as a benefits specialist, assisting people with disabilities who are looking for work to navigate their benefits. She has also been involved in student transitions and training.
In addition, she is a certified peer specialist, with experience in the mental health field. Her background is originally in specialty retail, when she owned a small bookstore in Indiana, and in employment services for people with disabilities.
“Tricia embodies the independent living philosophy and has been active in the delivery of core services,” said Kopp. “She has a passion to help individuals with disabilities to live independently in the community.”
Lewis will oversee all aspects of the department, including the assistive technology Loan and Demonstration Program, information and referral services, independent living skills training, peer support programs, advocacy services, transition out of nursing homes, student programs and the representative payee services.
“She will also represent Society’s Assets on the Board of the Wisconsin Coalition of Independent Living Centers. Lewis expects to “learn from the great work of activists and advocates who came before, and use our vision to drive us into the future.”
Each month, 1,600 individuals receive direct services from Society’s Assets staff members. Hundreds more receive information and referrals to community resources.
The nonprofit agency was formed in Racine in 1974 and now serves the counties of Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson.
Call the toll-free number 800-378-9128 or email info@societysassets.org for more information or for assistance in providing services for an individual with a disability.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.