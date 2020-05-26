Olufs retires as director with nonprofit Society's Assets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Karen Olufs of Kenosha has retired from her position as director of Independent Living Services at Society’s Assets.

“For 21 years, Karen has helped Society’s Assets excel in supporting individuals with disabilities,” said Karl Kopp, Society’s Assets executive director. “She has also served on several statewide disability advocacy groups, sharing her vast knowledge with other nonprofits and creating best practices.”

The agency has named Tricia Lewis of Racine to succeed Olufs.

Olufs served as a benefits specialist, assisting people with disabilities who are looking for work to navigate their benefits. She has also been involved in student transitions and training.

In addition, she is a certified peer specialist, with experience in the mental health field. Her background is originally in specialty retail, when she owned a small bookstore in Indiana, and in employment services for people with disabilities.

“Tricia embodies the independent living philosophy and has been active in the delivery of core services,” said Kopp. “She has a passion to help individuals with disabilities to live independently in the community.”