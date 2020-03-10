Olympic gold medalist Jacki Joyner-Kersee to speak at Carthage

Three-time Olympic gold medalist and international humanitarian Jackie Joyner-Kersee will speak at Carthage College March 24.
Her talk, beginning at 7 p.m. the Campbell Student Union Auditorium at the college, 2001 Alford Park Drive, will center on the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
The talk is the third program in Carthage's "Spotlight on Sports" series.
“Over the years I’ve had the opportunity to share my story to many audiences around the world, but there is always something special about speaking to young people, which is why I’m excited to come to Carthage,” Joyner-Kersee said.
“These people are our future. They have their whole lives in front of them — endless possibilities and many unforeseen challenges. There is so much potential. I hope that something I’ve been through may help guide them in any small way toward seeing their own dreams come true.”
One of the most decorated female athletes of all time, Joyner-Kersee dominated the track and field circuit in the 1980s and ’90s. She won six medals spanning four Olympic Games and holds the world record time in the heptathlon. In 2004, she was inducted into the U.S. Track and Field Hall of Fame.
After her athletic career, Joyner-Kersee established the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation to help at-risk and low-income children in East St. Louis and across the U.S. She also helped establish Athletes for Hope and is an advocate for healthy lifestyles.
Carthage graduate Daniel Orlando Diaz, director of World Cup, Olympic and Cross-Platform Partnerships at NBCUniversal Media, will also join Joyner-Kersee at the program.
Diaz, who graduated from Carthage in 2011, is responsible for TV and digital video ad sponsorship of the World Cup, Olympics and more across NBCUniversal-owned television stations.
This event is free and open to the public. To register and hear more about the Olympic Games visit: www.carthage.edu/news/spotlight-on-sports/.
Women honored at 2020 Susan B. Anthony Awards dinner
The positive contributions of Kenosha area women for the betterment of the community were vividly portrayed at the 2020 Susan B. Anthony-Women of Influence Award banquet.
Hundreds attended Friday evening's celebratory program, held at Madrigrano Marina Shore.