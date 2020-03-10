Olympic gold medalist Jacki Joyner-Kersee to speak at Carthage

Three-time Olympic gold medalist and international humanitarian Jackie Joyner-Kersee will speak at Carthage College March 24.

Her talk, beginning at 7 p.m. the Campbell Student Union Auditorium at the college, 2001 Alford Park Drive, will center on the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The talk is the third program in Carthage's "Spotlight on Sports" series.

“Over the years I’ve had the opportunity to share my story to many audiences around the world, but there is always something special about speaking to young people, which is why I’m excited to come to Carthage,” Joyner-Kersee said.

“These people are our future. They have their whole lives in front of them — endless possibilities and many unforeseen challenges. There is so much potential. I hope that something I’ve been through may help guide them in any small way toward seeing their own dreams come true.”

One of the most decorated female athletes of all time, Joyner-Kersee dominated the track and field circuit in the 1980s and ’90s. She won six medals spanning four Olympic Games and holds the world record time in the heptathlon. In 2004, she was inducted into the U.S. Track and Field Hall of Fame.