Omega to Echo: Kenosha Fire Department assigns levels to EMS calls

Omega. Alpha. Bravo. Charlie. Delta. Echo.

Kenosha Fire Department is now utilizing these codes to classify medical service calls as a safety initiative as emergency units are dispatched.

Division Chief of EMS Nicholas Eschmann said whenever someone calls 911 for emergency medical services a dispatcher asks them a series of questions to determine the severity of the situation.

The levels are designed to help curb the use of lights and sirens on lower-level calls.

On Dec. 1, the department began assigning levels to each call after a response card has been assigned to it.

“When you call 911, for whatever your reason is, they ask you a series of questions. There’s a system that our dispatchers use. It’s a national and global system that’s been perfected here nationally. It leads the dispatcher through a series of questions,” Eschmann said. “They answer yes-and-no questions and the computer effectively shuffles them through all the cards that would be bigger problems.”

For example, if falls are classified as a ‘card 17’ there are multiple levels of it to determine severity. This system has been in place for a decade.

“You fell in traffic, that’s one. You fell and broke something, that’s another (level),” he said. “These are validated cards used all over the U.S. They have really solid inter-rater reliability. You could answer the questions, I could answer the questions, and we’re going to both reliably come up with a very similar response. Ultimately, what that does is determine the level of your call.”

Depending on the card, a dispatcher will also provide pre-arrival guidance.

“Tell them to elevate it, tell them to put direct pressure on it, I’m going to help you with the next steps,” he said. “A lot of people assume they have to answer all these questions before they get help. The reality is 99.9% of the time as soon as they receive a call and they get that initial piece of information the next dispatcher over is already sending the closest resource as they go through the questions.”

The questions also help emergency responders think through the situation on their way to the call. If it appears a person may be suffering from a stroke first responders would try to minimize the amount of time on scene so they can get to the hospital as quickly as possible.

The new codes

The lowest dispatch call code is Omega.

“An Omega call is sort of like a nurse hotline,” Eschmann said. Such a call could be an adult child asking emergency medical services to help get an elderly parent their medication during a snowstorm.

“We don’t really have that many of those. Less than 100 a year,” Eschmann said.

The next level is an Alpha call. Such a call could be someone calling for help moving a parent from a wheelchair to a bed.

“This morning (we had) an Alpha level call for a fever,” Eschmann said.

A Bravo-level call is designated to people in need of basic life support for something that could be life-threatening.

“It would be like you cut yourself and it’s bleeding a lot,” Eschmann said.

However, if a caller says that they are “feeling a little panicked and nervous” from the cut it could rise to a Charlie level incident.

The two highest categories are Delta and Echo.

“Deltas are life-threatening events,” Eschmann said. A case of someone with trouble breathing could be categorized as a Delta call.

An Echo-level call could be someone facing cardiac arrest.

“Delta and Echo level calls are serious and life-threatening calls,” Eschmann said.

About public safety

Up until Dec. 1, every time the Kenosha Fire Department received a call they went to it with lights and sirens.

“If you can’t get mom her medications you might need some help but you don’t need help with me challenging intersections in bad weather or whatever the case,” he said. “Also for Alpha-level type calls, I understand that you need help and I’m coming to help you, but I probably don’t need to use lights and sirens to get to you.”

Eschmann said it’s all about safety. He said it’s significantly more dangerous when first responders rush to a scene with lights and sirens on.

“It’s dangerous for us, it’s dangerous for you as a citizen. We’re driving through intersections. Sometimes people don’t pay attention. Sometimes people make drastic actions,” he said. “Sometimes people aren’t sure what to do exactly.”

Still, the officer of the unit has final authority in “determining an emergency response or not,” he said.

Eschmann said the department has seen a 15 percent reduction in the use of lights and sirens since it began using the level system.

“Long story short, it’s a safety initiative and a way to say we don’t need to go lights and sirens for somebody who can’t find their medications,” he said. “It’s all about safety and responses. That’s it. … The officers have the option to go non-emergency to Omega and Alpha-level calls. Bravo and above are all emergency responses. ”

Eschmann he’s also “eternally optimistic” that this will grow into a county-wide initiative.

