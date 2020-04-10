On a new path, now seen as a role model, Kenosha man seeks pardon

Sharmain Harris is hopeful that the pardon he is seeking will be both a reward for the turnaround in his own life and an inspiration for those he mentors.
Harris, 31, wears a lot of hats these days — he is a program coordinator for the Community Action Agency of Racine and Kenosha, working on education and programming for fathers. He is a motivational speaker, doing programs for schools, businesses and community organizations helping to equip fathers and people being released from prison for the workforce.
And he is a student at Carthage College, hoping to graduate with a business degree in 2021 and then go on for a master's. He’s a homeowner. He's a husband and a father. And he's a felon, having served time in prison on drug charges.
He's hoping he can put the felon designation behind him.
Harris is applying for a pardon through Gov. Tony Evers. During the time Gov. Scott Walker was in office, he issued no pardons and disbanded the state’s pardon board.
“When Gov. Evers came in he opened up the pardon review team again,” Harris said.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley, whose office prosecuted Harris in 2011, is supporting the pardon. So is Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner, who sentenced him.
“A pardon by the governor at this time would serve to further Mr. Harris' inspirational story and allow other individuals who feel hopeless upon re-entry to the community to gain some measure of confidence that success can be achieved,” Graveley wrote in a letter about Harris to Evers.
Graveley said he met Harris five years ago at an event and has since partnered with him on projects aimed at improving the community.
“Mr. Harris is a true example that individuals who engage in criminal behavior can serve their sentence and become positive forces and role models within our community," Graveley said.
Harris was released from prison seven years ago last month. He knew odds of success for people on probation are long. The first job he found was as a dishwasher at Red Robin.
“I told myself, ‘I am going to be the best dishwasher ever at Red Robin,’” Harris told the Kenosha News for a story in 2017. “It was very humbling.”
He developed a hunger for learning and reading. He tried to find higher-paying work, but his felony record proved a barrier.
But Harris continued to work toward improving himself, attending a fatherhood class at the Community Action Agency. When he showed up for class, he was the only student. He promised the agency he would get more men to commit to attending the class, and he did.
He proved to be such a role model that the agency offered him work, leading to his current profession and his program, Dedicated Dads.
“Essentially what Dedicated Dads has turned into is more of a men’s support group. I have a philosophy that if I can get a guy to realize how important his kids are, and to realize that they are watching everything he does, that all of the other things will start falling into place,” Harris said.
Staying strong
During the COVID-19 crisis, Harris said, he is holding his classes and meetings through Zoom and has found that attendance has stayed strong.
In an economic crisis, Harris said, life becomes especially difficult for people on the margins like those who have recently been released from prison. To be successful, they need support.
Harris said he feels an obligation to help people who are getting out of prison find success in the community, and in doing so help their families find success as well.
“Coming out of prison, it’s really easy to get discouraged. Many guys give up and re-offend,” Harris said.
Helping people find a new path and to help stabilize families has become a passion for him.
“I’ve seen guys literally turn their lives around because they were exposed to new information," Harris said. "Information changes situations.”
While he has applied for his pardon, Harris said he may not hear if it will be granted for months, possibly before the end of the year. A committee looks at pardon requests, then forwards recommendations on to the governor.
Harris said he is hopeful both for himself and for what he hopes he offers the people he works with.
“I want to give hope to the guys coming out of prison and to the families that have someone in prison,” he said.
“I do have a dream of building something bigger than what I’ve got now. I want to go to the next level. I want to be that example ... and I’m not saying it’s one of my aspirations, but if I got a pardon I could run for office someday.
"Maybe I could be an alderman. I could be in the room to further impact change in southeast Wisconsin.”
