On a new path, now seen as a role model, Kenosha man seeks pardon

Graveley said he met Harris five years ago at an event and has since partnered with him on projects aimed at improving the community.

“Mr. Harris is a true example that individuals who engage in criminal behavior can serve their sentence and become positive forces and role models within our community," Graveley said.

Harris was released from prison seven years ago last month. He knew odds of success for people on probation are long. The first job he found was as a dishwasher at Red Robin.

“I told myself, ‘I am going to be the best dishwasher ever at Red Robin,’” Harris told the Kenosha News for a story in 2017. “It was very humbling.”

He developed a hunger for learning and reading. He tried to find higher-paying work, but his felony record proved a barrier.

But Harris continued to work toward improving himself, attending a fatherhood class at the Community Action Agency. When he showed up for class, he was the only student. He promised the agency he would get more men to commit to attending the class, and he did.

He proved to be such a role model that the agency offered him work, leading to his current profession and his program, Dedicated Dads.