On tap: Biergarten to open this weekend

It's official: The popular Biergarten at Petrifying Springs Park will be open this weekend.
It will be serving from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The Biergarten posted the news on Facebook: "Reminder follow the guidelines posted … It's Biergarten season"
Pops Band in rainy Civic Veterans Parade 2019
