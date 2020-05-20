On tap: Biergarten to open this weekend
View Comments

On tap: Biergarten to open this weekend

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

It's official: The popular Biergarten at Petrifying Springs Park will be open this weekend.

It will be serving from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Biergarten posted the news on Facebook: "Reminder follow the guidelines posted … It's Biergarten season"

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics