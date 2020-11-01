On the Job: Mary Polzin enjoys working at nostalgic The Spot drive-in

How did you end up there?: I started out working in the food service business and have continued working, serving food for customers, many of whom I have gotten to know including those who recognize me from The Spot marketing videos. What do you enjoy most about your responsibilities? : I like that I work outside and can interact with customers. I enjoy my job. What work experiences bring you to this position?: Before coming to the Spot, I worked at Country Kitchen and Ponderosa. I started when I was 16 years old. My experience has taught me how to interact with customers and my colleagues. What challenges have you had to overcome both personally and on the job?: After years of working with the previous owners, the Lee family bought The Spot. It has been a pleasure working with them. They have introduced some new technology that I have had to learn after working many years using a pad to take food orders. The new owners also have introduced an app that allows customers to pre-order their meals. We just got tablets to use to take drive-up orders. While there is a slight learning curve, getting use to that technology, it is a quicker system because it gets the orders in faster and they come in the order they were taken from the customer. How have you had to adapt to meet these challenges?: I have had to get use to using it. The other day, I spent a great deal of time learning how to use it. How has COVID-19 impacted how your work?: The Covid-19 pandemic has made it busier with more people coming in for takeout because they couldn’t go to a sit-down restaurant. Because we are a takeout restaurant, we were extremely busy in March, April, May and June. It was busier than I can remember from previous years. Where do you see your industry going in the next few years?: The Spot is a nostalgic drive-in restaurant that has been around for 75 years and will continue to be around for many more years. Generations of customers have eaten meals from the Spot. It is open seven days a-week and is open year-round. It is a popular place where people like the idea of a drive-in restaurant. It is a fun place to work and many of the people here have been working here for years.