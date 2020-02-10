One dead, 10 hurt Sunday in Highway 20 crash

YORKVILLE — One died and 10 people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Sunday on Highway 20 in western Racine County, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 20 at 63rd Drive in Yorkville.

Preliminary investigation indicated that an eastbound vehicle lost control and crossed the center line, striking a westbound vehicle.

Of the 10 injured, three had to be extricated from the vehicles, a release from the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Numerous occupants were treated for critical injuries, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Kansasville, Raymond and South Shore fire departments.

The investigation into the crash is continuing, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Highway 20 between 63rd Drive and South Colony Avenue (Highway 45) was closed for several hours after the crash.

