One dead, two injured in home explosion on city's southwest side

One person was presumed dead and two people escaped with burns and injuries after their home on Kenosha’s southwest side exploded early Sunday.
The Kenosha Fire Department responded at 12:39 a.m. Sunday to 7851 30th Ave. following multiple calls that the home had exploded — destroying and igniting a fire that caused damaged to a garage and another home to the north of the original fire, according to Kenosha Fire Department Chief Charles Leipzig. A home directly south of the destroyed residence also had minor damage, mostly to the siding, he said.
Police said crews were on scene attempting to locate an occupant who was in the basement of the home and who they are presuming died in the blast.
“Two people were transported to local hospitals, but I am unaware of their conditions at this time. We only transported two, and they both self-extricated and were able to get themselves out,” said Leipzig, who added they were the home’s occupants. “The home itself was completely destroyed.”
In addition to the two injured people, the chief said the fire displaced residents of the home to the north. The American Red Cross responded to assist, he said. Police shut down a portion of 30th Avenue along with the area around the fire.
“We had the (original) fire under control in less than an hour,” Leipzig said.
More than 40 fire department personnel were on scene throughout the night.
“We were dealing with three fires, and all of our units were there at any given time,” he said. “In all, 44 personnel and 14 pieces of apparatus. There was also a company from Somers at the scene.”
A fire investigator was on scene nearly 11 hours later with the fire department responding to materials there that had re-ignited, according to authorities. Fire officials were still attempting to determine the cause of the explosion.
