One hurt in early morning shooting

A woman was injured in a shooting early this morning.

According to Kenosha Police, the shooting was reported about 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of 26th Avenue.

A woman sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Kenosha are continuing to investigate the incident. Investigators do not believe this to be a random act.

Detective Tim Cepress is the lead investigator on this case. Anyone with information about this case should contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.

Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0