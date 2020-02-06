One hurt in early morning shooting
A woman was injured in a shooting early this morning.

According to Kenosha Police, the shooting was reported about 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of 26th Avenue.

A woman sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Kenosha are continuing to investigate the incident. Investigators do not believe this to be a random act.

Detective Tim Cepress is the lead investigator on this case. Anyone with information about this case should contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.

Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

