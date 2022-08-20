One in custody after 23rd Avenue shooting early Saturday morning that left three injured, including two hospitalized

A shooting early Saturday at the 6800 block of 23rd Avenue, near the Las Margaritas bar, left three people injured, including two hospitalized in serious condition.

According a Kenosha Police Department release, a 31-year-old man is in custody, and all four people involved reportedly know each other. The shooting reportedly stemmed from a fight at a nearby bar.

Police indicated it occurred at 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Residents who were awakened by the shooting and subsequent police response said they found a woman who had been shot sitting on the sidewalk.

At least two vehicles were struck by bullets.

The street was closed off until about 6:30 a.m. At 8:55 a.m., the final police cruiser left, after officers returned from canvassing residents' backyards. It’s uncertain at this time what they were searching for.

One resident said they caught someone possibly involved in the shooting running through their backyard on a security camera, although it was unclear if it was a victim or the shooter.

The two victims in serious condition remain hospitalized, while the third was treated and released.

Cooperation is minimal from those involved according to the police release, and while the suspect is in custody the police are requesting the public’s help to piece together the events leading up to the shooting. Anyone with information can contact detectives at 262-605-5203, or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

“We need the community to step up and talk to police … very few people who illegally possess a gun keep it a secret,” the department stated. “Every victim of senseless shootings is cared for by someone. Tell us for the people that care.”

The case remains under investigation.