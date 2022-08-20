One in custody after 23rd Avenue shooting early Saturday morning that left three injured, including two hospitalized

A shooting early Saturday at the 6800 block of 23rd Avenue, near the Las Margaritas bar, left three people injured, including two hospitalized in serious condition.
According a Kenosha Police Department release, a 31-year-old man is in custody, and all four people involved reportedly know each other. The shooting reportedly stemmed from a fight at a nearby bar.
Police indicated it occurred at 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
Residents who were awakened by the shooting and subsequent police response said they found a woman who had been shot sitting on the sidewalk.
At least two vehicles were struck by bullets.
The street was closed off until about 6:30 a.m. At 8:55 a.m., the final police cruiser left, after officers returned from canvassing residents' backyards. It’s uncertain at this time what they were searching for.
One resident said they caught someone possibly involved in the shooting running through their backyard on a security camera, although it was unclear if it was a victim or the shooter.
The two victims in serious condition remain hospitalized, while the third was treated and released.
Cooperation is minimal from those involved according to the police release, and while the suspect is in custody the police are requesting the public’s help to piece together the events leading up to the shooting. Anyone with information can contact detectives at 262-605-5203, or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
“We need the community to step up and talk to police … very few people who illegally possess a gun keep it a secret,” the department stated. “Every victim of senseless shootings is cared for by someone. Tell us for the people that care.”
The case remains under investigation.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 16, 2022
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Mitaiya A. Watkins
Mitaiya A. Watkins, Waldo, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of a drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Chad P. McCloskey
Chad P. McCloskey, 3400 block of 5th Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paul D. Horne
Paul D. Horne, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Cameron L. Holbrook
Cameron L. Holbrook, 1100 block of Reschke Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
Monique L. Valentine
Monique L. Valentine, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
John K. Moore
John K. Moore, 4500 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Eric Jeremy Brannon
Eric Jeremy Brannon, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Marell D. Lacey
Marell D. Lacey, 1400 block of Carlton Drive, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.