One killed, another airlifted with injuries after SUV crashes into stalled semi in 7100 block of I-94

A man died and a woman with injuries was flown to a Milwaukee-area hospital following a crash involving an SUV and a semi at Interstate 94, north of 75th Street (Highway 50) Tuesday night.
The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. when an SUV apparently struck a stalled semi in the 7100 block of Interstate 94, according to Lt. Keith Fonk, of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.
Kenosha Fire Department rescue personnel transported the woman to to a landing zone established at Fire Station No. 7, 9700 52nd St., at the Kenosha Regional Airport, according to Capt. Dan Tilton. A Flight for Life emergency medical helicopter flew the injured motorist to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. The condition of the injured motorist was not immediately known.
"The call resulted in one fatality and one person flighted to Froedtert," Tilton said.
Fonk said deputies were initially called to respond to the semi that had broken down in a northbound traffic lane on the interstate.
"A few minutes later, a car drove into the rear end of it," he said. The truck driver was not injured and was cooperating with authorities' investigation, Fonk said.
"The semitrailer itself ... possibly hit some road debris, unknown what it was, which caused the failure in the trailer braking system causing the tires to lock up," Fonk said. The eventual brake system failure led to the semi stalling on the interstate, according to Fonk.
Initial law enforcement radio traffic reports indicated the motorists may have been trapped in the vehicle following the accident. Tilton said, however, that rescue personnel did not have to use extrication equipment at the scene.
According to a sheriff's department online social media report, deputies and detectives continued investigating the crash late Tuesday night. As of 11 p.m., all northbound lanes were still closed with traffic being re-routed to the exit at Highway 50.
Some fire department personnel remained at the site for about two hours to assist with lighting for the investigation. The Wisconsin State Patrol was also on scene assisting.
