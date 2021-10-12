One killed, another airlifted with injuries after SUV crashes into stalled semi in 7100 block of I-94

A man died and a woman with injuries was flown to a Milwaukee-area hospital following a crash involving an SUV and a semi at Interstate 94, north of 75th Street (Highway 50) Tuesday night.

The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. when an SUV apparently struck a stalled semi in the 7100 block of Interstate 94, according to Lt. Keith Fonk, of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

Kenosha Fire Department rescue personnel transported the woman to to a landing zone established at Fire Station No. 7, 9700 52nd St., at the Kenosha Regional Airport, according to Capt. Dan Tilton. A Flight for Life emergency medical helicopter flew the injured motorist to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. The condition of the injured motorist was not immediately known.

"The call resulted in one fatality and one person flighted to Froedtert," Tilton said.

Fonk said deputies were initially called to respond to the semi that had broken down in a northbound traffic lane on the interstate.

"A few minutes later, a car drove into the rear end of it," he said. The truck driver was not injured and was cooperating with authorities' investigation, Fonk said.