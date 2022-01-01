One man killed in high-speed crash on Sheridan Road early Saturday, passenger injured

SOMERS -- The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning was killed after apparently losing control on Sheridan Road.

Kenosha County deputies, detectives and Fire/Rescue personnel from the Village of Somers responded to the 400 block of Sheridan Road for a serious vehicle crash.

Initial reports indicated that a 2004 gold Chevy Impala was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, crossed into the northbound lanes where it lost control, rolled onto its roof, and came to rest on the driver side after striking a utility pole.

According to detectives on scene, the operator of the Impala, a 26-year-old man from Franksville, was not wearing his seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notifications.

A front seat passenger of the Impala, a 40-year-old man from Kenosha, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.

The investigation is still active. The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5102.

