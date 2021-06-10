One person dead after vehicle bursts into flames following hit-and-run crash

SOMERS – One person is dead following two separate, but related crashes that concluded with a pickup truck bursting into flames at 120th Avenue east of Interstate 94 and north of Highway E Thursday.

Authorities with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department initially responded at 5:04 p.m. to a hit-and-run crash at Highway KR, east of I-94, according to Lt. Tom Gilley. Gilley said the driver of the pickup truck had apparently rear-ended another vehicle there before fleeing the scene.

“That same truck later crashed in the curve at the East Frontage Road (120th Avenue) north of Highway E,” he said. “Apparently the vehicle struck something and that vehicle became fully engulfed (in flames).”

Fire and rescue units from the Somers Fire Department were called to the scene where they put out the fire and later discovered the person dead inside, according to Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson. Authorities said they have yet to identify the victim involved in the crashes.

He said that in addition to sheriff’s detectives, the county medical examiner was called to the scene where authorities remained for about four hours before clearing. Additional information on the incident was not available late Thursday.

