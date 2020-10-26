 Skip to main content
One person injured in two-car crash at Green Bay Road and Highway L
top story

One person injured in two-car crash at Green Bay Road and Highway L

KENOSHA COUNTY SHERIFF'S LOGO.jpg

SOMERS -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway L and Green Bay Road Monday, according to authorities.

The person was transported to a local hospital following the 2:37 p.m. accident, according to Sgt. Jim Campbell of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. A condition was not immediately known, however, he said the injury did not appear to be serious.

One lane of southbound Green Bay Road was closed for about an hour while authorities investigated the accident and worked to clear the scene, he said. Further details were pending investigation.

