One person killed, three others injured, one critically, in early morning shooting in Kenosha

One person was killed and three others injured, one in critical condition, in a shooting in the pre-dawn hours in Kenosha Saturday.

Shortly before 4 a.m., Kenosha Police responded to reports of multiple shots being fired in the parking lot of a local establishment in the 1700 block of 52nd Street. Police arrived to find vehicles fleeing the scene and people running from the parking lot.

Police located several victims, including two 27-year-old males, a 23-year-old male and a 24-year-old female. All of the victims are believed to be residents of Illinois. Names are not being released at this time.

Despite lifesaving first aid rendered by police, one victim died on the scene.

The other victims were transported to area hospitals. One is in critical condition, another in serious condition and the third suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have anyone in custody; however, the department does not believe this to be a random act and feel there is no continued threat to the community regarding the incident.

Law enforcement units had cleared the scene by 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

This is an open and active investigation; therefore, there is no video that will be released, authorities stated.

Anyone having any information regarding this incident is urged to call the Kenosha Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

