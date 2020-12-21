One seriously injured in senior living complex fire in Zion

An apartment fire in a senior living complex in Zion, Ill., led to the rescue of a resident who was seriously injured and total evacuation of the multi-story facility early Sunday morning.

The Zion Fire Department was called to a 90-unit senior living apartment complex in the 2800 block of Elisha at 12:18 a.m. An alarm company and several residents reported the incident. First arriving companies found minor to moderate smoke on the third floor of the facility, according to Battalion Chief Jason Messick.

Upon entering the apartment where the fire originated, firefighters found heavy smoke conditions and fire as well as one person in need of immediate medical attention. After taking that resident to a waiting ambulance, fire crews returned to put out the fire.

With occupants ranging in age and mobility in the apartment complex, and smoke that was not contained to the room where the fire started, the decision was made to assist all occupants out of the building, Messick said. Zion City Hall was the closest building and was opened as a warming shelter and staging location for all residents of the building.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}