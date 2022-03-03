One with injuries transported by medical helicopter following head-on collision at Highway C and 98th Street

SALEM LAKES — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision at Highway C and 98th Street, with one person injured who was later airlifted to a Milwaukee-area hospital Thursday night.

Lt. Tom Gilley of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said the injured person was taken to the hospital by Flight For Life helicopter. The accident occurred at 5:19 p.m. and Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to the scene along with other agencies providing mutual aid.

A landing zone was established at the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 to transport the injured person whose injuries were not immediately known as the helicopter was in en route to the hospital, according to authorities. The crash was initially reported as a head-on collision with an unconscious person trapped in a vehicle, according to public safety radio traffic.

Gilley said there were "minor injuries with everybody else", however, information on other motorists who were involved in the crash was not immediately available. Authorities were still on scene as of 6:30 p.m.

This story continues to develop. Check back later for more details at www.kenoshanews.com

