ONE YEAR LATER: City officials excited for the future in Uptown

"There were needs in the neighborhoods in the areas around Uptown prior to what happened last August. And obviously, with what the whole country went through last summer, it just highlighted some of the disparities. We need to work with everyone in the community to move projects like this forward."

Two businesses destroyed by the riots, La Estrella Supermarket and The Uptown Restaurant, already have committed to filling a retail spot in the new development.

And there's going to be more movement on that front coming down the line, Casey said, as there's been other businesses that have expressed interest as well.

"Historically, Uptown is the second-largest commercial district in Kenosha, second only to the Downtown," he said. "I think we're going to see a rejuvenation of the Uptown area. I think there's the possibility for additional projects to follow.

"It's going to be a psychological lift, I think, for all of us. But I think it's also going to re-establish Uptown as a very viable business district as well as a residential community."

Development Coordinator Brian Wilke agreed.