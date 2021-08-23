 Skip to main content
ONE YEAR LATER: City officials excited for the future in Uptown
ONE YEAR LATER: City officials excited for the future in Uptown

With movement expected soon to clear the way for a major retail development, the excitement about what is yet to come in Uptown seems to be building.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian was joined Friday morning, July 9, 2021, by several state officials and developers for the planned Uptown Lofts, which is expected to break ground this fall with an eye on completion in 2022.

The plan was first unveiled last November in the wake of the destruction and riots in Uptown following the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake — and since that time, it has progressed to not only include 107 apartments and townhomes, but also include 20,000-square-feet of retail space in the area on 63rd Street between 22nd and 23rd avenues.

And after that area was devastated by the riots last summer, there's nothing to do but to look forward.

The demolition of buildings burned and destroyed should happen within the next 60 days, as Dane County-based developer Gorman and Company begins work on its Uptown Lofts project, which is to feature mixed-income housing along with 20,000 square feet of retail space in the area of 63rd Street between 22nd and 23rd avenues.

Running in tandem is the repurposing of the former Brown National Bank Building, 2240 63rd St., which will house representatives from the city's colleges and universities along with three other community-based partners to provide area youths with both educational and career assistance.

Both projects, along with the city's ongoing work with the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, are positive signs moving forward in areas that needed help even before the riots, Community Development Director Tim Casey said.

Tim Casey

Casey

"(The rebuild) is absolutely critical," he said. "One of the things we've done in the planning for Brown Bank and for the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood on the (former) Chrysler site, we've really made every effort to engage everyone in the community as best we can.

"There were needs in the neighborhoods in the areas around Uptown prior to what happened last August. And obviously, with what the whole country went through last summer, it just highlighted some of the disparities. We need to work with everyone in the community to move projects like this forward."

Two businesses destroyed by the riots, La Estrella Supermarket and The Uptown Restaurant, already have committed to filling a retail spot in the new development.

And there's going to be more movement on that front coming down the line, Casey said, as there's been other businesses that have expressed interest as well.

"Historically, Uptown is the second-largest commercial district in Kenosha, second only to the Downtown," he said. "I think we're going to see a rejuvenation of the Uptown area. I think there's the possibility for additional projects to follow.

"It's going to be a psychological lift, I think, for all of us. But I think it's also going to re-establish Uptown as a very viable business district as well as a residential community."

Development Coordinator Brian Wilke agreed.

"I think it could turn into a transformative project for that whole neighborhood and that district," he said. "We were excited from Day 1, not under the circumstances it happened, of course, but to see someone come in and try to reinvest and make a bad situation much better."

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said he sees the Uptown Lofts, the bank and the KIN as just the beginning stages of something even bigger.

MAYOR John ANTARAMIAN

Antaramian

"In general, you're not going to see just one project that's going to define the area, but a number of projects that are going to blend into the neighborhoods," he said. "That's the other part of this. It needs to blend into the neighborhood.

"(These will) create opportunity. I think that really is the key to what we're trying to do. We're trying to create opportunities for the people who live in the Uptown area and all the neighborhoods that surround it."

