One Year Later: Looking ahead with hope for Kenosha

I hope you’ve been reading our “One Year Later” stories this week, as the community reflects on the summer of 2020.

We remember what happened: On Aug. 23, 2020, Jacob Blake was shot seven times by a Kenosha Police officer, who was responding to a domestic incident call. A bystander captured the shooting on video. After it was seen around the world, protests and then rioting broke out.

To say we were shocked would be a huge understatement.

So, where do we go from here? That’s the focus of our stories, which continue through Monday.

It’s a complex subject, touching on everything from systemic racism and transparency in policing to education and economic opportunity.

Our city was in the national — and even international — spotlight for all the wrong reasons, as images of the destruction and violence in Kenosha flashed on our screens and on the pages of our newspaper.

Looking back is important, but looking forward is the only way we can learn from what happened and make necessary changes.

We’ve heard from local officials and other community leaders and from us “regular folks,” too.