One Year Later: Looking ahead with hope for Kenosha

I hope you’ve been reading our “One Year Later” stories this week, as the community reflects on the summer of 2020.
We remember what happened: On Aug. 23, 2020, Jacob Blake was shot seven times by a Kenosha Police officer, who was responding to a domestic incident call. A bystander captured the shooting on video. After it was seen around the world, protests and then rioting broke out.
To say we were shocked would be a huge understatement.
So, where do we go from here? That’s the focus of our stories, which continue through Monday.
It’s a complex subject, touching on everything from systemic racism and transparency in policing to education and economic opportunity.
Our city was in the national — and even international — spotlight for all the wrong reasons, as images of the destruction and violence in Kenosha flashed on our screens and on the pages of our newspaper.
Looking back is important, but looking forward is the only way we can learn from what happened and make necessary changes.
We’ve heard from local officials and other community leaders and from us “regular folks,” too.
My neighbor Sharon Acerbi probably speaks for a lot of us when she strikes a hopeful tone.
“I feel our community has made enormous progress in the past year,” she said. “We have new police leadership, with fresh training methods, and groups meeting to discuss ways the entire community can work together.”
Overall, she said, “We need to be respectful of the views of everyone in our community and accept that even though we disagree, we can still live together in peace.” Amen to that.
Likewise, Ira D. Jackson shared his views on the events of 2020.
“I have lived in Kenosha all my life, and it’s not a racist town,” he said. “It is, like all towns, a place where there are ‘pockets’ of racist events.”
I first talked with Jackson in April, for our “Voices on the Street” piece about the Derek Chauvin trial, after the jury found the former Minneapolis police officer guilty of murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.
Jackson was at Sir Claude’s Barbershop, 2327 63rd St., awaiting a haircut and good-naturedly “solving the world’s problems,” when we talked about George Floyd.
Even as he lamented the loss of a man’s life — “To watch someone die under a man’s knee like that, it’s an awful thing to watch,” he said — Jackson tried to stay positive and look ahead.
A poem for Kenosha
With the Blake shooting anniversary coming up, Jackson sent me a poem he wrote for Kenosha:
“A Message for My Brothers (A Tear for the Unrest in Kenosha)”
How is it that in any kindergarten room full of kids of all races,
We can get the most tranquil of results
And the only place we are bound to find racism
Is in a room full of adults?
We can’t let the evil winds of hate blow us away.
Wouldn’t it be easier if we spent less time fighting
and doing a little more good?
Jackson concludes his poem with this plea:
“If we could all share a silent prayer for the greater good,
we all could experience the heavenly breeze
of global brotherhood.
But brace yourselves, my brothers.
There will be many more storms ahead.
We will be judged by what we do and not by
What we said.”
Dancing for joy
Here’s a great chance to inject some joy into your life. And it’s happening today, right here in Kenosha.
Bonus: It’s FREE and open to everyone.
From 1 to 2 p.m. today, the Panadanza Dance Company is performing in the atrium at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
The drummers will take the audience “through the traditions of the African Diaspora from West Africa across the Atlantic to Cuba, Puerto Rico, Brazil and the United States.”
Here’s where you get to join the fun: After the performance, “the dancers will give the audience a fun group lesson teaching some of the basics from the performance.” The lesson is geared toward all ages and skill levels, so don’t be afraid to jump in.
This free program is part of the Kenosha Library’s “READ Africa” series. After today’s program, library visitors are encouraged to “check out the other diverse and creative stories representing Africa’s cultures and experiences now available in our library catalog.” Those titles are provided by the African Studies Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
