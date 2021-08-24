One Year Later: Movement afoot in key Uptown rebuilding projects

There isn’t much to see just yet, but in the not-too-distant future, the rebuild in the Uptown district of Kenosha is going to start taking shape.
And that could just be the start of what may be a flurry of activity in the months and even years ahead.
Three City of Kenosha officials, including Mayor John Antaramian, spoke last week about the state of affairs in Uptown, an area ravaged by the riots and civil unrest last summer. But it also is an area that was long struggling before the unrest. A fire just weeks before the riots leveled a storefront on the east side of 22nd Avenue. And, off 63rd Street, the failed Brassworks development sits mostly idle.
With the anniversary of that devastation in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake last Aug. 23 now upon us, city officials are looking straight ahead at what’s coming next.
“I think it’s very important for the community to see that everyone is moving forward and trying to make things happen and improve things,” Antaramian said.
At the core of the rebuild is the proposed multi-million dollar housing development known as the Uptown Lofts, a project led by Dane County-based developer, Gorman and Company. That is planned not only to include 107 apartments and townhomes, but also in the plans are 20,000 square feet of retail space in the area on 63rd Street between 22nd and 23rd avenues.
Antaramian said the mixed-housing development will include residents in the 30 to 80% of the area’s median income.
“It’s a mixture of incomes,” he said. “It’s going to help in the sense of making sure people have quality housing at affordable prices.”
Antaramian said demolition of the buildings destroyed by the riots is expected to happen within the next 60 days.
Once that happens, then the public will start to see some immediate change in that area, Community Development Director Tim Casey said.
“We anticipate things moving forward quickly,” he said. “I think people are going to be surprised at how much happens and how quickly. We believe there are going to be additional opportunities in the area as well.”
Antaramian agreed.
“There’s a lot of interest from individuals who want to help improve our community and improve the area that got damaged,” he said. “I think you’ve seen that with Gorman coming in.
“I think you’ll see other types of things happening at the same time, which will be a major improvement for the Uptown area. I think you’ll see a lot more happening in the Uptown area over the next couple of years.”
Gorman hopes to break ground yet this fall and have the project completed sometime next year. City Development Coordinator Brian Wilke said Gorman has submitted its request for a formal conditional-use permit and a rezoning application, which soon will head to the Plan Commission and then the City Council for approval.
Another aspect
But the residential piece is just one part of the project, as plans were announced last month that the former Brown National Bank Building, 2240 63rd St., soon will be at the center of the Uptown district.
Representatives from the city’s colleges and universities — UW-Parkside, Carthage, Herzing and Gateway Technical — plus three community-based partners plan to occupy the building to provide a number of resources for young people in and around Uptown.
The city purchased the building from Tirabassi Investments in Kenosha and is working with Clark Dietz Engineering and Partners in Design Architects, both of Kenosha, to transform the old bank to fit new needs, Casey said.
“(We’re working on) developing the specifications for rehabbing the building systems and working with all those partners, looking at what we want in terms of finishing the building, the space of the building to accommodate all the youth-oriented programs that we’re going to have there,” he said.
Casey said the hope is to have occupancy in that building, which hasn’t been used as a bank the last seven to eight years, by April or May of 2022.
There’s still some moving parts to take into consideration before that happens, he said. The work will be publicly bid because it’s owned by the city.
“Getting it rehabbed completely is a little longer timeline right now just because of all the kinks in the supply chain with COVID,” Casey said. “Some of the lead times, things like heating, ventilating, air conditioning equipment and other things, the lead times are longer than they have been.”
At a press conference last month, the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority announced that state and federal tax credits of $886,000 would be allocated to the $25 million project. Additional funding will come from the city.
Joining Gorman as leads on the project are Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, along with One 5 Olive, a Milwaukee-based real estate development and investment company.
Building timeline
With respect to all the other damaged or destroyed buildings that may or may not return, Wilke said it’s hard to put a timeline on when that all will happen.
There’s a number of factors there, and how long the process takes from pulling a permit to getting city approval to the actual construction depends entirely on the situation.
“It really is almost site and building dependent,” Wilke said. “There really is no hard and fast rule. You figure about a year, but it depends on what the damage was. Some insurance companies work quickly, some you sit there for a year or plus in litigation trying to get your insurance money. At the end of the day, it’s just not worth rebuilding in some cases.”
Wilke said his office hasn’t received any word on other rebuilding plans from the destruction, but when that time comes, the staff is ready to assist.
“We’re at the ready for any sort of those redevelopment sites that come back to us and (we) try to work with everyone we can to get back and rebuild,” he said.