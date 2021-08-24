One Year Later: Movement afoot in key Uptown rebuilding projects

Antaramian said the mixed-housing development will include residents in the 30 to 80% of the area’s median income.

“It’s a mixture of incomes,” he said. “It’s going to help in the sense of making sure people have quality housing at affordable prices.”

Antaramian said demolition of the buildings destroyed by the riots is expected to happen within the next 60 days.

Once that happens, then the public will start to see some immediate change in that area, Community Development Director Tim Casey said.

“We anticipate things moving forward quickly,” he said. “I think people are going to be surprised at how much happens and how quickly. We believe there are going to be additional opportunities in the area as well.”

Antaramian agreed.

“There’s a lot of interest from individuals who want to help improve our community and improve the area that got damaged,” he said. “I think you’ve seen that with Gorman coming in.

“I think you’ll see other types of things happening at the same time, which will be a major improvement for the Uptown area. I think you’ll see a lot more happening in the Uptown area over the next couple of years.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}