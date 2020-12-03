Online auction benefits Habitat for Humanity

The online auction Bid to Build, which supports the work of Habitat for Humanity, runs Dec. 4-6.

To take part in the auction, visit the Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha website: www.habitatkenosha.org/auction.

All of the funds raised from this online auction “will go directly to helping us open the doors of the Kenosha ReStore,” organizers said.

Habitat ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers. However, Habitat ReStores “are more than just resell stores. The purpose of Habitat ReStores is to contribute to the work of Habitat for Humanity,” organizers said. “When you support your local ReStore by shopping, donating or volunteering, you are not only supporting your local community, you’re also helping the mission to provide decent shelter to everyone around the world.”

Auction bids are placed through the Habitat Kenosha eBay account. The local group's site for the auction on eBay is https://www.ebay.com/usr/habitatkenosha.

