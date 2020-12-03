 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Online auction benefits Habitat for Humanity
View Comments

Online auction benefits Habitat for Humanity

{{featured_button_text}}

The online auction Bid to Build, which supports the work of Habitat for Humanity, runs Dec. 4-6.

To take part in the auction, visit the Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha website: www.habitatkenosha.org/auction.

All of the funds raised from this online auction “will go directly to helping us open the doors of the Kenosha ReStore,” organizers said.

Habitat ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers. However, Habitat ReStores “are more than just resell stores. The purpose of Habitat ReStores is to contribute to the work of Habitat for Humanity,” organizers said. “When you support your local ReStore by shopping, donating or volunteering, you are not only supporting your local community, you’re also helping the mission to provide decent shelter to everyone around the world.”

Auction bids are placed through the Habitat Kenosha eBay account. The local group’s site for the auction on eBay is https://www.ebay.com/usr/habitatkenosha. To bid, visit the Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha website: www.habitatkenosha.org/auction

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WEAC President Reacts to Assembly GOP COVID-19 Package

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert