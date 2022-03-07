Online, daily weather forecasts launch today

The Kenosha News is launching a new online weather service, beginning this morning.

Veteran meteorologist Matt Holiner has joined Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Kenosha News, to provide online weather forecasts and contribute to Kenosha News coverage of urgent weather news. His inaugural forecast is set to appear on kenoshanews.com at 7 a.m. today, and forecasts will be available online at 7 a.m. each weekday through our website, Facebook page and email alerts.

Holiner joined Lee in late 2021.

He most recently worked as a television broadcast meteorologist for ABC in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.

His Monday-to-Thursday forecasts will encompass the expected weather for that day. The Friday forecast will be for Friday and a look ahead at the weekend.

We’re using the latest technology from the IBM subsidiary Weather Company, blending proprietary digital and graphic technology available to provide a broadcast-quality weather forecast relevant to the readers’ local markets. This is the same software that powers the Weather Channel.

Readers also will begin seeing Holiner weighing in on breaking weather news and patterns, through columns he writes, interviews and, in the future, live streaming video to address urgent weather news and patterns and how they affect you.

We’re excited to add Holiner’s weather expertise to our daily coverage.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0